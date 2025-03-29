‘Systematic Starvation Policy’ – Israel Destroyed Dozens of Gaza Soup Kitchens

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu imposed a blockade on the entry of all humanitarian aid, including water, food and fuel, at the beginning of March.

Israel has destroyed 26 soup kitchens and 37 aid distribution centers since October 2023, when its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip began, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The “kitchens were providing meals to the displaced and hungry,” the Media Office said in a statement on Friday, adding to the “long record of Israeli violations and crimes against humanity.”

The crossings with the #Gaza Strip remain closed, preventing the entry of aid, food supplies, and fuel since 18 February. pic.twitter.com/eojwaGb4es — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) March 28, 2025

It said the bombing of the distribution centers was aimed at “sending a clear message to the world that it is pursuing a systematic starvation policy as a tool of war and genocide against more than 2.4 million Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip.”

Over 16,000 Aid Trucks Halted

When the monster Netanyahu 🇮🇱 announced a full blockade on Gaza 🇵🇸 “No free lunches….as of this morning all goods & supplies into Gaza 🇵🇸 will be prevented.” Collective punishment & starvation as a weapon of genocide. Expel Israel 🇮🇱 from the UN now.pic.twitter.com/pn8ToOg20I — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) March 22, 2025

The Media Office pointed out that 16,800 humanitarian aid trucks and 1,400 fuel trucks “were supposed to enter Gaza in the past month.”

“But the occupation has prevented them all, further tightening its grip on the strip and deepening the suffering of our Palestinian people, who are living in unprecedented catastrophic conditions,” it stressed.

Israel has also blocked the entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans, which were designated to shelter approximately 280,000 displaced Palestinian families whose homes were destroyed by the occupation army.

In addition, Israel has refused to allow in heavy machinery “necessary to remove rubble and recover the bodies of more than 11,000 martyrs and missing persons still trapped under the debris—reflecting the scale of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.”

‘Unprecedented Levels of Brutality’

The Media Office emphasized that the current siege imposed on Gaza “is but an extension of an 18-year-long systematic policy of starvation and dehydration by the occupation forces.”

“#Gaza : humanity at its darkest hour. No humanitarian aid has entered Gaza for more than 3 weeks now.

This is longest that Gaza has been without any supplies since the war began.

During the ceasefire, 500–600 trucks arrived daily.

Now, nothing. Parents cannot find food for… pic.twitter.com/p5pvYot1Ex — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 28, 2025

“However, today it has reached unprecedented levels of brutality, where sources of food and medicine are deliberately targeted, and humanitarian aid is blocked,” it added.

The situation, it continued, raises the alarm “of a humanitarian catastrophe threatening the lives of over 2.4 million Palestinians, amid a shameful international silence and the inability of humanitarian organizations to fulfill their roles.”

Call to Global Community

The Gaza authorities strongly condemned the “continued perpetration of genocide by the Israeli occupation,” and said it held both Israel and the US administration “fully responsible for the catastrophic and unprecedented deterioration of the humanitarian situation.”

“We call on all free nations of the world to denounce these crimes, which are classified under international law as crimes against humanity,” said the Media Office.

It urged the international community, the United Nations, and all human rights and humanitarian organizations “to intervene urgently and immediately to stop these crimes, lift the unjust blockade, and hold the occupation accountable for its crimes, which amount to genocide against the Palestinian people.”

On Friday, the UN Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said, “No supplies – humanitarian or commercial – have entered Gaza since March 2, when the Israeli authorities imposed a siege.”

In a statement on Saturday, UNRWA said: “This is (longest period – PC) that Gaza has been without any supplies since the war began. During the ceasefire, 500–600 trucks arrived daily. Now, nothing.”



Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

🚨 In the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 43 Palestinians and injured 115. Since March 18 alone, the death toll has risen to 896, with 1,984 wounded. Since October, Israel’s assault has killed 50,251 Palestinians and injured 114,025—a relentless genocide… pic.twitter.com/OB7sPPI0dv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)