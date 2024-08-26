Systematic Targeting of Residential Homes, Schools in Gaza – Israel’s Genocide Continues

The Israeli occupation forces bombed Monday morning Al-Izz bin Abdul Salam School hosting displaced Palestinians north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation forces carried on its offensive attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip mainly targeting residential homes and schools in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and in Nuseirat refugee camp on the 325 days of its genocidal war on the Strip, resulting in one confirmed death.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed Monday morning Al-Izz bin Abdul Salam School hosting displaced Palestinians north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of Gaza killing a Palestinian woman and injuring many others, medical sources told Anadolu.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed two residential homes in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, killing an unidentified number of civilians and injuring others.

A medical source at the Baptist Hospital told Anadolu that the facility “received several martyrs due to an Israeli strike on a house in Al-Shuhada Street in Gaza City.”

In parallel, Israeli occupation forces targeted Abu Rida house in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city killing and injuring an unidentified number of civilians, who were later transported by the Palestinian Civil Defense (PCD) teams to the Gaza European Hospital, per eyewitnesses.

“The Israeli occupation bombed two homes, one in Gaza City and the other belonging to the Abu Rida family in Abasan Al-Kabira, Khan Yunis,” PCD reported on Telegram.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,405 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,468 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

