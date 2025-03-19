‘Take Off the Garment of Slavery’ – Abu Hamza in His Own Words

By Romana Rubeo

“There is no excuse for anyone to neglect the battle that we are waging on behalf of the Islamic nation”. – Abu Hamza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has confirmed the true identity of its military wing spokesman, Abu Hamza, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening.

The attack was part of ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 Palestinians, including nearly 200 children.

In a statement, the movement announced that Abu Hamza was Naji Abu Seif. Several of his family members were killed alongside him, including his wife Shaimaa Abu Seif, his brother Ghassan Maher Abu Seif, his sister-in-law Sara Abu Seif, and their children.

Below are some of Abu Hamza’s most notable statements.

‘Sword of Jerusalem’

Since 2014, Abu Hamza has served as the spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, the PIJ’s military wing.

He was known for his prominent media appearances, particularly after key military confrontations with Israel.

In June 2021, Abu Hamza made significant statements following Operation Sword of Jerusalem, the Palestinian name for the resistance against Israel’s offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip between May 11 and 21, 2021.

The 11-day offensive resulted in the killing of more than 260 Palestinians in Gaza, with at least 2,000 others wounded.

During this period, Palestinian resistance groups fired rockets toward Jerusalem for the first time, shocking Israel with their range, which paralyzed Israeli airports and transportation. For the first time, Palestinians in Israel also joined the battle.

At the time, Abu Hamza affirmed:

“The Al-Quds Brigades will continue its operations against Israeli occupation sites at any time. The Palestinian resistance will not bow to any pressure or threats. Our struggle is ongoing and unwavering.”

‘Battle of Revenge and Pride’

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Flood, a large-scale surprise attack involving rocket fire into Israeli territory and an infiltration by Palestinian fighters across the fence separating Gaza from southern Israel.

“Today, we have begun the battle of revenge and pride. We are in the midst of a comprehensive war with the Zionist enemy, and this is only the beginning,” Abu Hamza said on that occasion.

On that same day, Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, which has so far killed nearly 50,000 Palestinians and wounded many more, causing widespread destruction in the besieged Strip.

https://twitter.com/Seamus_Malek/status/1902102184432693409

‘No Excuse’

During the first Ramadan under genocide, on March 2, 2024, Abu Hamza delivered a powerful message to the Muslim world in a statement broadcast on the Al-Quds Brigades’ Telegram channel.

“There is no excuse for anyone to neglect the battle that we are waging on behalf of the Islamic nation, especially those who own armies, planes, and artillery,” Abu Hamza said, adding:

“Isn’t it time for you to mobilize your artillery like the free people in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq? Is it not time for you to take off the garment of slavery and humiliation to America, the Great Satan, and follow the example of the honorable?”

“We say to the Arabs and Muslims, just as you turn to Allah with obligatory prayers and fasting, turn to Palestine with weapons and the obligation of jihad,” he continued.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1656739358131515392

‘Partners in Destiny’

Abu Hamza has always reiterated the importance of the unity of the fields, where all resistance movements should work together.

“Let the enemy know that we are with Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq—one front in peace and war, partners in destiny and decision-making,” he said.

‘Crowns on Our Heads’

Addressing the Palestinian people, the late military spokesman said: “You are the symbol of dignity, pride, and the crowns of our heads, and we will not relinquish your rights, no matter how much we share the pain and wounds with you.

“We are able to continue the battle, no matter how long it lasts,” Abu Hamza concluded.

‘No Other than the Resistance’

Addressing the issue of the post-war Gaza, Abu Hamza sent a clear message to Israel:

“Our message to the enemy and the leader of the herd, Netanyahu, is that the issue of the next day in Gaza is determined by none other than the Palestinian resistance.”

Confronting the Enemy

On January 22, in a recorded statement three days after a ceasefire was reached, Abu Hamza rejected the idea that Israel’s war on Gaza was a reaction to any single military operation.

Instead, he argued it reflected a long-term Israeli policy of war and genocide against the Palestinian people.

“We embarked on this battle trusting in God, leaving behind our homes, families, and possessions, fully aware of the gravity of the responsibility upon us and our people,” he said.

Highlighting the broader alliances of the struggle, he stated:

“We faced the occupation alongside a faithful group in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran on behalf of 1.5 billion Muslims.”

Directly addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he added:

“From the outset, our motto has been: no matter how long this war lasts, we are up to it.”

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1734652367671279842

‘Face-to-Face’

Abu Hamza emphasized that Palestinian fighters had directly engaged Israeli forces throughout the war.

“Everyone witnessed how we confronted the enemy’s tanks face-to-face, demonstrating our rightful claim to the land,” he said.

“From the first tank entering Gaza, our fighters were in the field, emerging from tunnels and combat positions to repel the invaders using combat assets.”

Abu Hamza described how resistance operations continued until the last moments before the ceasefire, crediting their endurance to years of preparation.

“The enemy anticipated our surrender with white flags but found only black banners and death in Gaza’s battlefields.”

“The Israeli military failed to eliminate the resistance, recover its captives, or achieve any objectives beyond destruction and devastation,” he added.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1744770807715254479

‘Pillars of This Land’

Abu Hamza argued that despite its overwhelming military force, Israel had failed to achieve its objectives.

He pointed to Palestinian resilience as the defining feature of the war:

“One of the most prominent features of this battle was the legendary resilience of the great Palestinian people, who set an unparalleled example in struggle and steadfastness.”

Finally, he addressed the Palestinian people directly:

“You are the pillars of this land and the cornerstone of every hope. Without your steadfastness, resistance would not exist, nor would we have achieved this success.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)