Talks without Preconditions: Everything We Know about Israel-Hamas Talks in Doha

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas insists on a full ceasefire and reconstruction, while Israel pushes for prisoner releases without concessions.

The Israeli Security Cabinet is preparing for what officials describe as a critical 24-hour window in the ongoing negotiations with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, both parties are under growing international pressure to reach an agreement, with an Israeli decision expected by Sunday evening.

Israeli officials have reportedly signaled openness to minor amendments to the US proposal put forward by envoy Steve Witkoff, but have rejected any major changes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be pushing for the release of all Israeli prisoners held in Gaza without agreeing to a ceasefire.

A senior Israeli official quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth described the current phase of talks as serious, warning that Israel faces a choice “between agreement and war.”

Meanwhile the Israeli newspaper Walla, citing a US official familiar with the talks, reported that progress has been made in Doha on a potential prisoner exchange and ceasefire, although it may take days to determine if a deal is feasible.

Hamas has reportedly agreed to allow both sides to present their positions without preconditions.

Sources told Al-Jazeera, however, that the Israeli delegation in Doha lacks the authority to finalize a deal.

For its part, Israel’s Kan network reported that both sides agreed to engage in unconditional negotiations, while the US-based news website Axios noted that the Israeli delegation has recommended Netanyahu continue with the talks, suggesting a deal remains possible.

Netanyahu is also reportedly consulting with Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on the ongoing negotiations and the potential for expanding military operations in Gaza.

On Saturday, families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza held a press conference urging the government to end the war and secure their children’s release. They accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political gain and warned that continued fighting could cost the remaining prisoners their lives.

Thousands also demonstrated in Tel Aviv demanding a deal and an end to the war. In Rehovot, anti-government protesters were assaulted by Netanyahu supporters, prompting opposition figures to hold the government accountable for the growing societal tensions.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, speaking at the Tel Aviv rally, called Netanyahu’s government “incompetent” and urged Israelis to engage in civil disobedience to bring it down.

US Involvement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS News he remains hopeful that a breakthrough is possible. He said he had recently discussed the situation with Netanyahu and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a peaceful resolution that ensures Israel’s security and ends Hamas’ rule in Gaza.

Rubio emphasized that the US has not ignored civilian casualties in Gaza, including the recent bombing of a hospital. He reiterated the Trump administration’s belief that peace in Gaza is not possible as long as Hamas remains in power.

While expressing hope for progress, Rubio stated that Israel is likely to continue its military operations unless an agreement is reached.

Hamas: No Partial Deals

On the Palestinian side, Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nono said that the era of partial agreements has ended.

He confirmed that Hamas entered this round of talks without preconditions and has engaged seriously with US mediators, despite their failure to pressure Israel into allowing adequate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Al-Nono defended the group’s recent unilateral release of an Israeli prisoner, arguing it disproves claims that Hamas is obstructing negotiations.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi added that the group’s core demands remain unchanged: an end to Israel’s military campaign, full withdrawal from Gaza, and reconstruction of the enclave.

Israel estimates that 58 of its citizens remain captive in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. In recent days, Israel has intensified its bombardment of the Strip as its negotiators continue talks in Doha, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s visit to the region.

A previous agreement—brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US—began on January 19 and included a short-term ceasefire and prisoner exchange. That deal collapsed when Netanyahu halted the second phase and resumed military operations on March 18.

With full US support, Israel’s war on Gaza has continued since October 7, 2023. According to Palestinian sources, the ongoing campaign has resulted in approximately 173,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—mostly women and children—with more than 11,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA)