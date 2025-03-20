Tel Aviv Hit by Qassam Rockets as Israel Expands Military Campaign in Gaza

Hamas’ Qassam Brigades retaliated with rockets targeting Tel Aviv, while Israel launched a ground operation in northern Gaza.

​​The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for a rocket barrage targeting Tel Aviv in central Israel, citing this attack as a response to the “Zionist massacres” against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to the group’s statement, the rockets used were M90s, and the bombardment was aimed at the heart of the occupied city.

The Qassam Brigades emphasized that the attack was retribution for the ongoing violence in Gaza, particularly Israel’s actions against civilian populations.

In response, the Israeli military confirmed that it had intercepted one of the rockets launched from Gaza.

Two others fell in open areas without causing casualties.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: 530 days after the launch of Al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza launched three long-range M90 rockets towards the settlement of "Tel Aviv" from the southern Gaza Strip. Translation note: "Tel Aviv is burning, and Al-Quds will be liberated."

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that debris from the intercepted rockets fell in Rishon LeZion, a city located to the south of Tel Aviv. This led to emergency response efforts, as authorities dealt with several sites where rocket shrapnel had fallen.

The rocket fire reportedly disrupted operations at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main international airport, as several civilian flights were forced to circle above the airspace, unable to land due to the missile threat. The airport’s operations were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which began along the coastal axis near Beit Lahia, in the northern part of Gaza.

The operation’s objectives, according to the Israeli army, include targeting what it referred to as “terrorist infrastructure” and specific anti-tank missile launching points used by Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that the evacuation of residents from areas in Gaza impacted by the ongoing military operations would begin soon.

Gaza Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

