Tension Rises in West Bank as Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Arrest Campaign

Confrontations have taken place between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians as troops made a number of arrests in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on Monday night, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Confrontations also took place in Jenin, where Israeli forces arrested Palestinians accused of taking part in acts of popular resistance against the occupation forces and illegal Jewish settlers.

The raids were concentrated in the governorates of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Nablus, Jenin, and Bethlehem. Dozens of homes were broken into and belongings were confiscated. Some residents were interrogated for many hours.

Two of the Palestinians arrested were former prisoners Ammar Jawabreh and Wael Al-Badawi. Their homes in Al-Aroub camp, north of Hebron, were stormed into by Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli troops also arrested Ismail Al-Hawamdeh from Al-Samou’, south of Hebron, after raiding his house and confiscating his belongings.

When the occupation forces stormed another house in Al-Aroub, they arrested a young man while others threw stones at the armored vehicles used by the troops.

Fighting also erupted between a group of Palestinians and the occupation forces at the Salem checkpoint, west of Jenin. There were no reports of casualties.

In the Jerusalem governorate, the occupation forces raided the family home of Palestinian boy Muhammad Al-Zaliani in the Shuafat camp. They took measurements of the house in preparation for it to be demolished later.

According to the Israeli authorities, the boy tried to carry out a stabbing attack at the Shuafat checkpoint some months ago.

(MEMO, PC)