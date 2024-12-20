The Extraordinary Actions of a Single Jabaliya Fighter – Resistance Roundup – Day 441

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A single Palestinian fighter killed an Israeli sniper and his assistant from zero distance. Then, he wore an Israeli military uniform, and walked into a group of Israeli soldiers with the purpose of doing this ..

Just days after a Palestinian fighter stabbed to death an officer and three soldiers and took their weapons, in the Jabaliya refugee camp, another fighter carried out another extraordinary operation.

In a statement today by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the ‘complex security operation’ also took place in Jabaliya.

“One of our fighters managed to eliminate an Israeli sniper and his assistant from zero distance in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

The story would still be an exceptional one, considering that Jabaliya is entirely destroyed following weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment, shelling and fire belts. It, however, does not end there.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: "A Qassam fighter managed to kill a Zionist sniper and his assistant this afternoon from point-blank range in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. "An hour after the incident, the same fighter disguised himself as an occupation soldier and managed to… pic.twitter.com/QxfwDvER4l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2024

“An hour after the incident, the same fighter disguised himself as an occupation soldier and managed to reach a Zionist force consisting of 6 soldiers,” Al-Qassam added.

The fighter simply walked into the crowd of soldiers, while wearing an explosive belt, and blew himself up, “killing and wounding them”, the statement concluded.

Though Israel managed to kill and wound thousands of civilians in the Jabaliya town and refugee camp in recent weeks, starved the remaining population and practically destroyed the entire area, Palestinian resistance continues to grow strong, thus defeating Israel’s so-called General’s Plan.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

The al-Quds Brigades announced that it fired Badr-1 and 107 mm rocket artillery shells at the Israeli command and control post in the #Netzarim Axis. #Gaza https://t.co/41tPAieJR3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 20, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

“In a complex security operation, one of our fighters managed to eliminate an Israeli sniper and his assistant from zero distance in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“A Qassam fighter managed to kill a Zionist sniper and his assistant this afternoon from point-blank range in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. An hour after the incident, the same fighter disguised himself as an occupation soldier and managed to reach a Zionist force consisting of 6 soldiers.

“He blew himself up with an explosive belt in the force, killing and wounding them.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed, with a Badr 1 missile and 107 missiles, an enemy command and control headquarters in the Netzarim axis.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)