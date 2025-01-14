By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As negotiations for a ceasefire progress, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza intensifies, leaving widespread destruction and loss of life.

“In a scene resembling hell, last night was one of the bloodiest and most difficult nights for the Gaza Strip due to the unprecedented escalation in Israeli airstrikes and bombings,” Bashar Abu Zakari wrote for the Al-Jazeera Arabic website.

“It seemed as though the occupation forces were aiming to cause as much destruction and bloodshed as possible before an imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” he added.

While multiple sources confirmed significant progress in the negotiations hosted in Doha between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Israel, raising the chances of announcing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners and detainees in the coming hours, the Israeli army escalated its attacks on Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinian civilians.

Activists shared a series of videos and photos on social media showing the scale of the Israeli massacres committed in Gaza over the past few hours. The most recent was the targeting of a residential block on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, northern Gaza, which resulted in eight deaths and 30 injuries.

Medical sources in Gaza said that 70 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes across the Strip since dawn on Monday, including 12 in airstrikes early Tuesday.

Even as this report is being prepared, the bombardment continued, with more casualties announced by medical sources and on social media.

ليلة صعبة للغاية وشديدة القصف

كما في الحروب السابقة، عندما تقترب الهدنة يُفتح باب الجحيم. مجازر متتالية طوال الليل، والكثيرون فقدوا حياتهم في الأيام التي قد تكون الأخيرة من هذه الحرب . السفاح الإسرائيلي يحاول قتل أكبر عدد ممكن قبل أن ينهي الحرب . pic.twitter.com/0k3T8WtcXl — Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) January 14, 2025

A social media activist, Tamer, wrote on “X” that last night was one of the hardest and most violent nights for Gaza, saying, “As in previous wars, when a ceasefire is near, hell is unleashed in the final days of the war, where the occupation tries to kill as many as possible before ending its operations.”

Palestinian journalist Abdel Qader Sabah wrote, “There is no space in the rooms and departments of the Baptist Hospital (Al-Ahli Hospital – PC) to receive more injured. The wounded lie on the ground, bleeding, and there are no doctors to treat them.”

Activist Abu Salah also wrote on “X”, “A very harsh night, Gaza is burning, martyrs and wounded, and bombing that doesn’t stop. People are killed in Gaza who went to sleep waiting for the ceasefire news.”

ليلة قاسية جداً، غزة تحترق شهداء وجرحى وقصف لا يهدئ يارب سلّم ولا تفجع قلوبنا في هذه اللحظات الأخيرة pic.twitter.com/DFzXBvIolG — MO (@Abu_Salah9) January 14, 2025

Some users on social media asked, “Tonight is extremely difficult for Gaza. When will the genocide end? Isn’t it time to make every possible effort to stop this war?”

Activists confirmed that the Israeli occupation intensifies its attacks in the final hours before the end of each round of fighting, burning everything in its path and committing horrific massacres against innocent civilians.

With U.S. support, Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in more than 156,000 Palestinians killed and wounded, most of whom are women and children, and over 11,000 missing persons, amid massive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

(AJA, PC, Social Media)