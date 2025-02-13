The FloodGate Podcast: Gaza, Trump, and the Global Stakes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this episode of the FloodGate Podcast, experts unpack the dangerous rhetoric surrounding Gaza, the fragility of the ceasefire, and how global geopolitics, including the Ukraine war, could impact US foreign policy in the Middle East.

On the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle’s FloodGate Podcast, Ramzy Baroud is joined by Romana Rubeo, the managing editor of the Palestine Chronicle, and Robert Inlakesh, a political analyst, journalist, and documentary filmmaker. Together, they take listeners on a deep dive into the most pressing issues surrounding Palestine, and dissect narratives often overlooked or misrepresented in mainstream media.

Today’s conversation covers not only the dire situation in Gaza but also the shifting geopolitical landscape, global power plays, and the intersection of these forces with Palestinian resistance.

The episode opens with a critical discussion on the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, raising alarm among Palestinians and their allies. With Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using increasingly genocidal language, the question arises: Are Arab nations, and the international community at large, doing enough to challenge this dangerous rhetoric?

Baroud, Rubeo and Inlakesh stress that while official responses may seem strong on paper, the practical outcomes are often limited. The Arab League’s stance has historically lacked follow-through, and the question remains whether these governments are willing to take bold action or merely pay lip service to the Palestinian cause.

The podcast explores the urgency of a more united and direct response from regional powers, with the situation in Gaza worsening by the day.

Next, the conversation turns to the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and whether Israeli forces are preparing to reignite their campaign of violence. Recent developments raise serious concerns that, after the temporary ceasefire, Israel may once again pursue its genocidal agenda against Palestinians.

As the podcast delves into the details of this precarious situation, Baroud, Rubeo, and Inlakesh discuss the political and military strategies that could dictate whether peace remains, or if the bloodshed resumes.

The discussion uncovers how local resistance, coupled with global solidarity movements, continues to challenge the occupation despite overwhelming odds.

In a twist that ties the Middle East with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the podcast explores the potential connection between Trump’s willingness to cede Ukrainian territories and broader geopolitical shifts in the region. Could concessions in Ukraine be linked to US policies in the Middle East?

This latest episode of the FloodGate Podcast is a must-watch for those seeking clarity on the intersection of Middle Eastern politics, global power shifts, and the ongoing fight for Palestinian rights. With in-depth analysis and expert perspectives, it offers listeners the context often missing in mainstream narratives.

Watch the full episode below.

