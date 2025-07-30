The Israel Lobby is Losing Its Influence Triggering a New Propaganda Strategy

By Robert Inlakesh

While the Israel Lobby continues to buy politicians in Washington DC, they have completely lost the youth in the United States.

While Israel attempts to achieve “total victory” in its “seven-front war”, it has suffered total defeat on the eighth front: The battle for public opinion. Across the political divide, the evidence suggests that in the US and across the collective West, support for Israel is at an unprecedented low.

In response to the vast array of polls suggesting that the American public has turned against Israel, a trend that continues to accelerate at an increasing rate, the Israeli government and its allied Lobby in Washington are seeking to develop new strategies to win back support.

Polls conducted of American public sentiments towards Israel identified two major trends, beginning early on into the Israeli assault on Gaza, back in 2023: the first was a major decline in Democratic Party voter support for Israel, and the second was a major shift amongst young Americans against the Israeli government.

This is what prompted Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the right-wing pro-Israel ADL group, to state that “we really have a TikTok problem, a Gen Z problem,” in November of 2023. During the ADL discussion on propaganda strategy, the idea of pushing for censorship was discussed. Then, by March 2024, the issue had made its way to Congress.

Initially, the Israel Lobby believed that paying influencers on TikTok – in one case offering $5,000 for a pro-Israel video – was going to do the trick. Failing this, social media influencers discovered that their accounts were being shadowbanned and deleted, which just so happened to coincide with a push for censorship from the Israeli Lobby.

Yet the censorship didn’t work and the whole world continued to watch what Amnesty International calls the world’s first “live-streamed genocide” unfold. A recent Gallup Poll suggested that 63% of Democrats supported Israel in 2022; that number dropped to 33% earlier this year.

A recent Pew Research poll also suggested that 69% of Democrats view Israel unfavourably. Yet what was most striking about the Pew data was that while only 23% of Republicans, who are 50+ years of age, said that they view Israel unfavourably, a whopping 50% of Republicans aged between 18-49 answered that they view Israel unfavourably.

If we also keep in mind that, according to all the trends, right-wing Americans who tend to be in their 30s and younger, this statistic could in fact suggest that the majority of young Republicans view Israel in a negative way. This is certainly what the anecdotal evidence would suggest.

For instance, if you take a look at the right-wing influencer/commentator space, it is clear that all of those now criticising Israel are growing in popularity, while those in favour of it are losing credibility and viewers.

Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, who sit on different parts of the right-wing spectrum, are some of the notable figures who have gone out of their way to criticise the US-Israeli relationship.

While people who adhere to left-wing or left-leaning values oppose Israel based almost exclusively on its war crimes, racist policies, and human rights abuses, those on the right-wing spectrum tend to respond to arguments regarding Israeli influence in US politics, attacks on Christians, and the hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars going to fund Israel’s atrocities.

Nevertheless, the Israelis are losing ground on both ends of the political spectrum, as their actions are overall indefensible. A reflection of this is the massive loss of support, viewers, and legitimacy amongst the likes of Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro.

When Douglas Murray attempted to lecture the American public about Israel, in his orientalist pseudo-intellectual ‘clash of civilisations’ approach, while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he was swiftly made a laughing stock after he was easily taken apart by libertarian comedian Dave Smith.

Israel has thrown its weight behind funding right-wing influencers, including Christian fundamentalists, who primarily use the framing of “Western civilisation” and the “battle against Islamic terrorism” as their pro-Israel arguments. When it comes to history of facts, the only thing they bother attempting to add are out-of-context references to the Bible or vague explanations about protecting the West.

Charlie Kirk is perhaps the most influential figure who uses this Zionist logic to argue his point, which has also earned him a huge amount of pushback. Understanding this, it was notable that he allowed Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith to speak at his Turning Point USA event earlier this year, where both figures received standing ovations for their criticism of Israel.

Another major indicator of just how anti-Israel younger right-wingers are in the US was on full display during journalist Mehdi Hassan’s Jubilee debate against 20 conservatives. Despite disagreeing with Mehdi on every other issue, when it came to Gaza, the only right-winger who staunchly supported Israel was an Iranian Shah supporter.

When the pro-regime change Iranian argued to defend the Israeli military killing children in Gaza, the entire room erupted in disapproval, including from one right-winger who identified openly as a fascist.

Noting the shift, Israel’s foreign ministry is pumping funds into taking 16 US-based pro-Trump influencers, some with millions of followers, according to a Haaretz report, on a propaganda training trip to Israel. Their ultimate goal is to bring a total of 550 influencers on such trips by the end of the year.

The group responsible for organizing is called Israel365, which describes its mission as defending “Western civilization against threats from both Progressive Left extremism and global jihad.” In order to do this, they seek to back MAGA movement influencers to spew propaganda to younger Republicans.

Yet, when the right-wing Nelk Boys recently released an episode interviewing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it caused an outburst of rage amongst the American right-wing influencer/podcaster/commentator sphere. One of the Nelk Boys hosts even said it’s fair to compare Netanyahu to Hitler afterwards, but defended the interview, claiming he’ll speak to everyone, an explanation that was rejected amongst his fellow conservatives.

What this all demonstrates is that while the Israel Lobby continues to buy politicians in Washington DC and considerable numbers in the older generations of voters are still sticking with their previous views, they have completely lost the youth in the United States.

When they pour more money into trying to distract young people with so-called “Islamic terror” threats, it won’t work in the way they are hoping.

In addition to this, it is now being demonstrated that it is a smart political move to oppose Israel in the US and an elected official. New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani demonstrated that in one of the most Jewish cities in the World, running on a ticket of threatening to arrest the Israeli PM will boost your voter base, not harm it.

Also, when progressive-leaning politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) recently voted against a Republican congresswoman’s attempt to block funding to Israel’s Iron Dome, she faced enormous backlash. AOC then tried to double down, but was even slammed indirectly by her long-time ally Ilhan Omar, while her base of supporters began labelling her AOCIA.

Across the board, the once overwhelming pro-Israel American public has turned its back on the Zionists. Although the Israel Lobby will maintain its stranglehold over Washington for now, money cannot undo the American awakening amongst its youth.

(The Palestine Chronicle)