The Reasons Behind Israel’s State of Collective Denial – Video Explainer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ramzy Baroud explains in this video the internal conflicts and contradictions that lead Israel into a state of collective denial.

Israeli historian Ilan Pappé has been talking about the implosion of Israeli society from within.

Yet, for some reason, Israel’s politicians keep promoting the idea of total victory.

“Israel wants to believe and wants us to believe that it is able to sustain its genocide in Gaza, the war on Lebanon and supposedly the war on five other fonts forever and ever and ever.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)