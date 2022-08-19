The Story Behind Gaza’s ‘Kiosk of the Graduates’ (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘Kiosk of the Graduates’ is Sa’id Lulu’s way of making money and raising a family of seven.

Sa’id, however, had a different plan.

When he graduated from Azhar University in Gaza in 2007, the young graduate in media and international relations wanted to work in his field, and pursue a higher degree.

That was the year that Gaza was placed under a hermetic Israeli siege, ending Sa’id hope, and those of many like him.

After moving from one job to another, some lasting weeks, others months, Sa’id decided to go a different route, away from NGOs and their short-term contracts. He began selling tea and coffee on the streets of Gaza.

To highlight the hardship of Gaza’s unemployed graduates, Sa’id called his drinks cart, the Kiosk of Graduates.

To make life slightly more tolerable, Sa’id planted trees and flowers around his kiosk. Despite everything, the 35- year-old tea seller remains optimistic.

He told the Palestine Chronicle that he hopes to take his kiosk to the beach, where the tea and coffee business is much better.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)