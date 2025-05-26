Thousands of Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque for Israel’s ‘Flag Day’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Waving Israeli flags, the Israeli settlers chanted ‘Death to Arabs’ as they marched through Jerusalem’s Old City.

More than 1,000 illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in east Jerusalem on Monday while several others stormed the UNRWA headquarters, as part of the controversial Flag March to mark the city’s occupation by Israel.

Crowds of settlers rally and perform provocative dances in the yards of Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of the Israeli “Flag March”. pic.twitter.com/0s7hoHg4WG — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 26, 2025

Ben-Gvir was joined by his wife, as well as Minister for the Negev and Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and several other Knesset members, including Yitzhak Kroizer from the Jewish Power party, accompanied by police, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Citing local sources, WAFA reported that around 1,500 settlers entered the mosque compound, performing Talmudic rituals and what were described as provocative acts. One settler reportedly raised the Israeli flag and danced in the eastern section of the compound.

Religious Rituals Performed

On X, Ben-Gvir said in a video filmed in the mosque compound that “I ascended the Temple Mount for Jerusalem Day, and prayed for victory in the war, for the return of all our hostages, and for the success of the newly appointed head of the Shin Bet – Major General David Zini. Happy Jerusalem Day!”

According to witnesses cited by WAFA, some settlers attempted to bring Torah scrolls into the compound through the Moroccan Gate. Large groups also gathered in the Western Wall plaza (Buraq Square) and near Bab al-Qattanin, where they held prayers and danced.

עליתי להר הבית לרגל יום ירושלים, והתפללתי לניצחון במלחמה, להשבת כל חטופינו ולהצלחת ראש השב”כ החדש המיועד – האלוף דוד זיני. יום ירושלים שמח! pic.twitter.com/Hhz8PVzms7 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 26, 2025

Videos circulating on social media also showed Likud party Knesset member Amit Halevi performing religious rituals in the eastern section of the mosque compound.

Sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli occupation forces assaulted a number of Al-Aqsa Mosque guards and removed them from the mosque’s courtyards. They also deployed more than 200 personnel to secure the settlers’ incursions.

‘Death to Arabs’ Chanted

Israeli police installed metal barriers around Damascus Gate and throughout the Old City, imposing further restrictions on Palestinian residents of Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

JERUSALEM: Ultranationalist Israeli settlers chant “death to Arabs” and “may your village burn” at Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem. Extremists attending the annual Flag March are known to harass and assault Palestinians in the Muslim Quarter. pic.twitter.com/nwJEymnG6C — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) May 26, 2025

The Quds News Network posted a video of settlers marching through Jerusalem’s Old City, waving Israeli flags and banging on closed Palestinian shops, ahead of the annual Flag March. In another video, settlers are seen harassing journalists.

According to Haaretz and other media reports, dozens of settlers chanted “death to Arabs” and “May your village burn” ahead of the march.

Israeli settler fanatics march through the Old City of Jerusalem, waving Israeli flags and banging on closed Palestinian shops, ahead of a major annual march celebrating the occupation of East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/4RkKInCPkM — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 26, 2025

Another video showed the settlers attacking a young man at Damascus Gate, while another showed settlers attacking Palestinian women.

Marking Jerusalem Occupation Day, Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians in the occupied Old City after hundreds, joined by far-right Knesset members and ministers, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in a provocative act against Muslims. pic.twitter.com/vXBI0vICJG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 26, 2025

Calls for Storming of Al-Aqsa

Al Jazeera reported that the Union of Temple Organizations published a propaganda video, which included calls from 13 rabbis from its most prominent settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

They called on religious Zionists to storm the mosque en masse on Monday, the report noted.

A number of Israeli settlers assaulted a young man at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, where they have begun gathering in preparation for the launch of the Israeli ‘Flag March’ under heavy police protection. pic.twitter.com/Z67RYlsFh1 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 26, 2025

The “Temple Mount in Our Hands” organization also called for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and raising Israeli flags, Al Jazeera said.

The report added that the Temple Mount Religious School issued a public call for religious rituals inside Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, emphasizing the holding of “evening prayers” collectively inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Condemnation from Hamas, Jordan

Hamas said in a statement that the video’s publication comes within the framework of the occupation’s ongoing religious war to Judaize the city of Jerusalem, Al Jazeera reported.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Watch | Israeli settler gangs attack Palestinian homes in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, blocking entrances with rubbish bins. Despite the heavy presence of Israeli occupation forces and police in the Old City, these settlers were allowed to carry out their attacks against… pic.twitter.com/SkC75PCLua — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 26, 2025

In a statement cited by WAFA, the ministry said the incursion represented a “blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo” at the holy site, and a breach of Israel’s obligations under international law as an occupying power.

“Such incursions do not change the reality that East Jerusalem is occupied territory and that Israel holds no sovereignty over it,” the statement read.

Breach of International Law

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah warned that these moves constitute a serious breach of international and humanitarian law, aimed at imposing new realities at Al-Aqsa, including efforts to divide the mosque both spatially and temporally.

“The Kingdom holds Israel fully responsible for the consequences of these provocations,” Qudah reportedly said.

The annual Jerusalem Day Flag March is an ultra-nationalist, racist hate-fest that attracts Jewish Israeli zealots who terrorize Palestinians in the Old City. These are the settlers in White Shirts. There is no sanctity in an occupied city.pic.twitter.com/iToZKWqtil — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) June 5, 2024

Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the three holiest sites for Muslims. Claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times, Jews refer to the site as the “Temple Mount,” Anadolu reports.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

UNRWA Headquarters Stormed

On Monday afternoon, settlers also stormed the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, chanting slogans calling for its “control and occupation,” WAFA reported.

The settlers were led by MK Julia Malinovsky from the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu.

At approximately midday today, a group of Israelis led by a Member of Knesset and accompanied by Israeli media entered without authorisation into UNRWA’s compound in Sheikh Jarrah, #EastJerusalem. The group asserted they were “liberating” the “former UNRWA headquarters” on the… pic.twitter.com/VcvZzuRk5y — Roland Friedrich (@GRFriedrich) May 26, 2025

Ronald Friedrich, the UNRWA Director for the West Bank and East Jerusalem, said on X at approximately midday on Monday, “a group of Israelis led by a Member of Knesset and accompanied by Israeli media entered without authorisation into UNRWA’s compound in Sheikh Jarrah.”

“The group asserted they were “liberating” the “former UNRWA headquarters” on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, which for Israelis marks the reunification of the city,” Friedrich stated. “However, under international law, East Jerusalem is occupied territory and its annexation by the State of Israel is not recognised,”

He said the settlers brought flags and erected banners, “seeking to claim the compound for the establishment of a new Israeli neighbourhood.”

Police ‘Failed to Protect’

Friedrich stressed that Israeli police, “alerted to the scene, failed to protect the inviolability of the UN premises.”

The UNRWA director pointed out that following months “of aggravated harassment” directed towards the site and the entry into force of two anti-UNRWA Knesset laws in January 2025, UNRWA “was forced to vacate the compound and withdraw under protest all its international staff.”

“This unauthorised entry represents another violation of Israel’s obligations as a UN member state to protect UN premises and facilitate humanitarian work. UNRWA condemns today’s illegal provocation,” Friedrich stated.

(PC, AJA, WAFA, Anadolu, QNN)