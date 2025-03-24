Thousands Trapped in Tel al-Sultan as Genocide Unfolds in Southern Gaza

As Israel intensifies its assault on Gaza, the Tel el-Sultan neighborhood faces genocide, with thousands trapped, the death toll rising to 31, and medical facilities targeted, leaving civilians without access to critical care.

The Rafah Municipality in the southern Gaza Strip has issued an urgent statement regarding the catastrophic situation in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the western part of the city.

According to the municipality, the area is currently facing genocide, with thousands of civilians trapped under relentless Israeli bombardment.

The intense airstrikes and ground assaults have left the residents without access to basic necessities such as food, water, or medical care.

Eyewitnesses from Rafah's Tal Al-Sultan describe the devastation: Families shattered by airstrikes, civilians shot while trying to escape, and entire neighborhoods buried under continuous bombardment. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Yd3c2tznPh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 24, 2025

Communications with the neighborhood have been completely severed, making it impossible for families to reach out for help. Meanwhile, the death toll across Gaza has risen to 31 since the beginning of today.

The municipality’s statement described the dire situation in Tel el-Sultan, where the wounded are dying from blood loss as health services have completely collapsed.

According to the statement, children are succumbing to hunger and thirst, and the siege continues to choke any possibility of relief. The people of this area are essentially living under a constant barrage of fire, with no hope of escape.

Displaced residents who attempted to flee were reportedly shot by Israeli military vehicles, injuring several. Medical teams attempting to evacuate the wounded and retrieve bodies were obstructed by the Israeli forces, further worsening the already dire situation.

As Israeli airstrikes continue to intensify, medical sources reported additional fatalities across Gaza.

In one incident, an Israeli airstrike targeted tents for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, killing five Palestinians. Several other people, including children, were killed in airstrikes targeting homes and shelters for displaced families in Khan Yunis, Shuja’iyya, and central Gaza.

In a particularly alarming development, Israeli forces bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, causing significant damage to the hospital’s surgical wing and resulting in fatalities among patients and medical staff.

This attack has rendered the hospital’s surgical department inoperable, deepening the already severe healthcare crisis in the region. The bombing of healthcare facilities is a clear violation of international law and highlights the deliberate targeting of essential civilian infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.

(PC, AJA)