‘Threshold of Famine Reached’ in Gaza – UNRWA Chief Calls for Scale-up of Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UNRWA chief says the “threshold of famine has been reached with widespread starvation and malnutrition” across Gaza.

The head of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for flooding the Gaza Strip with a “massive scale-up of aid” as the “only way to reverse this catastrophe” in the enclave.

“The worst-case scenario of famine is now happening in Gaza, according to the leading world experts. An entirely man-made famine.” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazarrini said in a statement on X.

The worst case scenario of #famine is now happening in #Gaza according to the leading world experts. An entirely man-made famine. The threshold of famine has been reached with widespread starvation & malnutrition across the war-torn enclave including among children.

More than… https://t.co/XpfiRDbtCq — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 29, 2025

He said more than 100 people have died due to hunger in Gaza in the past few weeks alone.

“The threshold of famine has been reached with widespread starvation & malnutrition across the war-torn enclave, including among children,” Lazarrini stated.

He added, “The only way to reverse this catastrophe is to flood Gaza with a massive scale-up of aid.”

UN’s Role

The UNRWA chief said the UN has the expertise and resources to reverse the ongoing famine in Gaza.

“UNRWA alone has the equivalent of 6,000 trucks of food and medicine ready to cross into Gaza,” he said. “Let us do our work without restrictions, in safety and dignity.”

“Countless children have died of malnutrition. Tens of thousands more face lifelong impacts — to their physical and cognitive development,” our Sam Rose tells to @AJEnglish. “More and more people have been bombed to smithereens.” Initial steps to allow more aid are welcome — but… pic.twitter.com/Ay8U7QYMQ5 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 28, 2025

Lazzarini shared a post by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification issued as a Gaza Strip “Alert.”

“The worst-case scenario of famine is rapidly unfolding in the Gaza Strip amid relentless conflict, displacements, and extremely limited humanitarian access,” it said.

‘Unprecedented Levels’ – IPC Report

According to its latest report, conflict and displacement have intensified, and access to food and other essential items and services “has plummeted to unprecedented levels.”

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths. Latest data indicate that Famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City,” the report stated.

Rising Starvation Death Toll

It called for immediate action “to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response.”

“This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering,” the report stated.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 147 Palestinians have died due to famine and malnutrition, including 88 children, since October 2023, due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)