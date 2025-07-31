TikTok Appoints Ex Israeli Soldier as New ‘Hate Speech’ Manager

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mindel “will be tasked with formulating TikTok’s hate speech policies, shaping relevant legislative and regulatory frameworks, and monitoring trends—particularly those related to antisemitic content.”

TikTok’s appointment of an ex-Israeli army instructor as its new hate speech manager has been criticized, with concern raised for the future of digital freedoms for Palestinians.

Erica Mindel previously worked with the U.S. State Department under Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden Administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, according to Sada Social, a body that monitors and documents digital violations against Palestinian content.

Mindel previously served as an instructor in the Israeli army’s Spokesperson’s Unit, the monitoring body said in a statement on X.

⭕️Meet TikTok’s New Zionist Censorship Tsar, Erica Mindel Mindel is a former IDF instructor & is now employed to run TikTok’s “hate speech” enforcement. The head of the ADL previously said Israel has a “TikTok problem”. Now a devout Zionist can censor the platform. pic.twitter.com/DgMBz6Aejv — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) July 29, 2025

It stated that in her new role, Mindel “will be tasked with formulating TikTok’s hate speech policies, shaping relevant legislative and regulatory frameworks, and monitoring trends—particularly those related to antisemitic content.”

‘Serious Implications’

The body said it viewed her appointment as “a highly concerning indicator for the future of digital freedoms for Palestinians,” and warned of “the serious implications that Mindel’s military background may have on TikTok’s moderation practices, especially regarding Palestinian reports of incitement, bias, and the silencing of their narrative.”

Press Release| Sada Social Denounces TikTok’s Appointment of Former Israeli Army Instructor as Hate Speech Policy Manager Sada Social Center expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation regarding TikTok’s appointment of Erica Mindel—a former instructor in the Israeli… — صدى سوشال – Sada Social (@SadaSocialPs) July 31, 2025

“Assigning someone affiliated with an army currently under international investigation for genocide in Gaza to lead hate speech policy only entrenches existing biases and undermines the principles of fairness and digital justice,” Sada Social stressed.

American Jewish Committee Position

According to Mindel’s LinkedIn profile, she holds the position of “Public Policy Manager, Hate Speech” since July 2025. She was previously hired as “a contractor to the US Department of State, specifically for the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Provide strategic communications and public diplomacy support as well as perform policy analysis on various regional and multi-lateral portfolios.”

Prior to that, she spent two years at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) as an “Assistant Director, Program Development”. That role included “developing and managing high-level advocacy and policy delegations to Israel for political, press/media, religious and civic and academic thought leaders.”

‘Zionist Identity’

In a 2023 AJC video, Mindel mentioned “how passionate my own Zionist identity had become.”

She had begun her internship at the AJC “as Israel engaged in one of the larger military operations of my lifetime, Tzuk Eitan – Operation Protective Edge.” Over 2,000 Palestinians (including more than 500 children) and more than 10,000 were injured in the 2014 Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to Amnesty International.

Following recent censorship trends on Meta and Twitter, TikTok may be next to suppress documentation of Israeli violations—especially after appointing Erica Mindel, a former IDF soldier and self-proclaimed Zionist, as the platform’s new hate speech policy manager. pic.twitter.com/mf3ID1ImrV — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) July 31, 2025

“I knew the well-being of Jews worldwide and the security of Israel would be issues of lifelong importance to me,” Mindel stated.

She explained that she grew up in a traditional Jewish household, “but in an untraditional decision, after graduating from Michigan, I made aliyah and enlisted” in the Israeli army where she spent two years serving as “an instructor in the armored corps.”

“To many, this might seem like a contradiction. For a woman who identifies as liberal and progressive to be a Zionist so committed as to join the IDF, for me, these two identities go hand in hand,” Mindel stated.

Israel’s ‘Content Removal Requests’

Sada Social said its 2024 Digital Index revealed that 27 percent of all digital violations targeting Palestinian content occurred on TikTok.

“According to TikTok’s own transparency report for the second half of 2024, the platform complied with 94% of the Israeli government’s content removal requests, all while imposing strict censorship on Palestinian content,” the monitoring body said. “This included the deletion of videos with clear journalistic value, and the targeting of accounts belonging to journalists, media outlets, activists, and supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

The monitoring group “underscores that TikTok has failed to undertake any meaningful internal review of its policies, even after the South African government submitted video evidence to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—footage that was published on TikTok and depicted Israeli soldiers celebrating the destruction of Palestinian homes, mocking victims, and writing messages on bombs before they were dropped on Gaza.”

“Instead of responding to these disturbing violations, TikTok has continued its partnerships with a political and military regime currently under international investigation,” the group stated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)