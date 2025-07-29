‘Tiny Relief’: Germany and Spain Join Jordan in Gaza Aid Airdrops

Germany and Spain have announced joint efforts with Jordan to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza, acknowledging the inadequacy of such measures amidst a severe famine.

Germany and Spain are set to airdrop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in cooperation with Jordan. This comes despite senior officials from both European nations admitting the insufficiency of such aid.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that Spain will airdrop 12 tons of food aid into Gaza later this week, using Spanish Air Force aircraft. Sánchez conceded that this is not a solution to the hunger problem. However, he expressed hope that it would provide “a tiny bit of relief” alongside aid from other countries.

The Spanish government has been a prominent critic of the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza, repeatedly calling for an immediate ceasefire.

For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Germany would establish an “air bridge for humanitarian aid” to the Gaza Strip with Jordan. This aims to assist its population facing “alarming levels” of malnutrition.

The Chancellor stated during a Berlin press conference that “Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will work in close coordination with France and Britain, who are also ready to establish a similar air bridge to deliver food and medical supplies.”

Merz, who hosts Jordanian King Abdullah II in Berlin on Tuesday, added: “We know that this is only a small help for the people of Gaza, but it is nevertheless a contribution, and we are happy to provide it.”

The German Chancellor, a leading supporter of Israel in the war on Gaza, urged Tel Aviv to “immediately, fully, and sustainably improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” considering measures taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend as merely a first step.

Dire Reality

Airdrop operations have faced widespread criticism from international organizations, including the United Nations. They are deemed insufficient to end the escalating famine.

On Sunday, what the Israeli occupation army claimed was a localized tactical suspension of military activities began in specific areas of the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian aid passage. This unfolds amidst the genocide and starvation imposed by Tel Aviv on over 2.2 million Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

Gaza is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis in history. A severe famine intertwines with a genocidal war waged by Israel, with American support, since October 7, 2023. Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, causing widespread famine.

As of Sunday morning’s latest update from the Gaza Ministry of Health, the death toll from famine and malnutrition has reached 147 Palestinians, including 88 children.

The war on Gaza has resulted in over 204,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly children and women, and over 14,000 missing. Additionally, hundreds of thousands are displaced, and famine has claimed many lives, including dozens of children.

