Top European Missile Group Selling GBU-39 Bomb Parts to Israel – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

MBDA owns a factory in Alabama, US, “which produces ‘wings’ that are fitted to the GBU-39, which is made by Boeing”.

Europe’s largest missile manufacturer, MBDA, is selling key components for parts of bombs that have reportedly been used in multiple Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, a new investigation has found.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that a joint investigation with the independent newsrooms Disclose and Follow The Money, examined the supply chain behind the GBU-39 bomb and “the ways in which it has been deployed during the conflict.”

Genocide is a giant moneymaker for European arms manufacturers (German weapons exports to Israel alone jumped 1000% in the earliest months of the genocide). This company alone is responsible for the murder of at least 100 children in 24 cases the Guardian verified pic.twitter.com/N34AYPSLAf — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) July 17, 2025

MBDA owns a factory in Alabama, US, “which produces ‘wings’ that are fitted to the GBU-39, which is made by Boeing,” the report stated, adding that they “unfold after launch, allowing the bomb to be guided to its target.”

The investigation employed open source information as well as analysis by weapons experts resulting in the verification of “24 cases where the GBU-39 was deployed in attacks that left civilians dead,” including children killed in each attack.

‘Suspected War Crimes’

Many of these attacks “took place at night, without warning, in school buildings and tent camps where displaced families were sheltering,” the report stated, adding that a number “have been examined by the United Nations and the humanitarian group Amnesty International, which flagged them as suspected war crimes.”

According to the report, revenues from the US company MBDA Incorporated “flow through MBDA UK, based in Hertfordshire, England, which then passes any profits to MBDA group, headquartered in France.”

It stated that MBDA “distributed almost £350m in dividends last year to its three shareholders – Britain’s biggest defence firm BAE Systems, France’s Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.”

Arms Exports Suspension

Last September, the UK government announced a suspension of around 30 of approximately 350 weapons exports licences to Israel, citing a “real risk” that weapons may be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

“These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza,…such as important components which go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as items which facilitate ground targeting,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said at the time.

According to The Guardian, the GBU-39 “is reaching Israel under the US military aid programme, which provides grants and loans to be spent on weapons.”

An “estimated 4,800 have been shipped” since the beginning of the military campaign on Gaza in October 2023, with the “most recent consignment of 2,166” announced in February this year, the report stated.

The Guardian noted that data, from “just a handful of cases verified in 2023,”suggests the Israeli military “dramatically scaled up its use of GBU-39s in 2024.”

It further stated that in the “24 cases” verified for the report, from November 2023 to May 2025, the reported death toll amounted to more than 500, including at least 100 children.

‘Weapon of Choice’

The New York Times (NYT) also reported in June 2024 that the GBU-39 “is increasingly the weapon of choice for the Israeli military,” citing at least “two recent mass-casualty events” in Israel’s military assault on Gaza.

The paper cited two weapons experts as saying that Israel had appeared to increase the use of the GBU-39 bombs since the start of 2024, compared to using it in only 10 percent of airstrikes at the beginning of the military campaign.

The report stated that the weapon was used in an attack at a former UN school in June 2024 as well as in an airstrike in Rafah in May, killing civilians, including women and children.

The paper also noted other attacks where evidence was found of the use of the bomb including at a school in Jabalia in August 2024, a May 13 strike on a family home and school in Nuseirat that killed up to 30 Palestinians. Remnants of the bomb were also found at homes targeted in airstrikes in Rafah in April, as well as an “unidentified location” in March, and Tal Al Sultan in January, according to NYT.

(The Palestine Chronicle)