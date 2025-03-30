‘Torture Jails’ – Investigation Exposes Violations against Palestinian Detainees

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An investigation by The Independent has revealed the severe violations faced by Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including torture and physical and psychological abuse.

The British news outlet The Independent published an investigation on Sunday exposing torture and abuse faced by Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

The report begins with the testimony of a Palestinian detainee who described being handcuffed and lying on the floor of a cell at a military base in southern Israel, surrounded by five soldiers.

The detainee recalled being “kicked, punched, and stamped on” by five Israeli reservists, who were accompanied by trained dogs.

“Continuing their assault, (the Israeli soldiers – PC) are accused of attacking him with Taser guns and sharp objects, sexually abusing him with these instruments,” the report continued.

According to The Independent, the detainee was not charged with any offense, highlighting Israel’s widespread practice of arbitrary detention.

The investigation, which includes “indictments, autopsy reports and sworn testimony from those caught up in detention, documents the brutal treatment Palestinians face at the hands of Israeli forces.

“Detainees describe brutality and allege forms of torture, including violent assault, sleep deprivation, sexual violence and lack of access to medical care,” it says, adding:

“One autopsy report on a man who died in custody found excessive use of restraints and evidence of violent assault, ultimately leading to a bleed on the brain.”

A detainee who died in Megiddo Prison in November 2023 had bruises on his chest, broken ribs, and signs of violence across his body.

“External bruises were also seen on the back, buttocks, left arm and thigh, and right side of the head and neck.”

According to the investigation, much of the abuse “zeroes in on two detention centres: a new military facility within the existing Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank, and Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.”

Citing a guard at Sde Teiman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the report described a detainee who died with broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, indicating severe injury.

“The guard says when he spoke out against beating up a Palestinian inmate being interrogated, he was told by a fellow soldier: ‘Shut up, you leftist, these are Gazans, these are terrorists, what’s wrong with you?’,” the investigation added.

Additionally, “in Sde Teiman, Palestinian detainees describe Israeli soldiers playing endless deafeningly loud rave music in a special detention room nicknamed the ‘disco’.”

The investigation highlighted that “among those held in detention are many of Gaza’s healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics.”

Recently, Ghaid Qassem, the lawyer for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is detained by Israeli forces, reported that he has faced severe torture and forced confessions following his arrest.

(The Palestine Chronicle)