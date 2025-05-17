Trump Casts Doubt on Netanyahu as Hamas-Israel Talks Resume in Doha

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

With Trump expressing doubts about Netanyahu, both sides return to the table as Israeli bombardment coincides with renewed diplomacy.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas confirmed on Saturday that indirect negotiations with Israel have resumed in Doha, with both sides agreeing to discuss all issues without preconditions.

Hamas official Taher al-Nono told Reuters news agency that the new round of talks began over the weekend and includes discussions on a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange.

According to Israel’s Kan channel and the Walla news website, Hamas has agreed to allow each side to present its position, with no mutual conditions attached.

Meanwhile, the US-based Axios website reported that Israel’s negotiating team has advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue with the talks, suggesting that there is a realistic chance of reaching an agreement. A senior Israeli official reportedly told Axios that Netanyahu is willing to pursue the deal.

Israel’s Channel 12 also reported that the Israeli military is ready to suspend its ‘Gideon Charriots’ operation in Gaza if it appears that the offensive could hinder progress in the negotiations.

Trump Casts Doubts on Netanyahu

Commenting on the talks, US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he’s unsure whether Netanyahu is capable of finalizing a prisoner deal, but said he would find out “very soon.”

Trump said that some Israeli detainees in Gaza are in poor condition and confirmed that his administration is working with Israeli officials to secure their release.

The US president added that he discussed Gaza during his recent tour of the Gulf, where he met with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. According to Trump, all three leaders expressed a willingness to be part of the solution in Gaza.

One of them, he said, asked for urgent help for Palestinians facing starvation. Trump claimed the US has already begun acting on that request.

Israel estimates that 58 of its citizens remain captive in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. Israeli attacks on the Strip have intensified over the past four days, coinciding with both the resumption of negotiations in Doha and Trump’s regional visit.

In March, the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement came to an end. Netanyahu later walked away from the second phase and resumed the war on Gaza on March 18.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s US-backed military campaign in Gaza has left around 173,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, the majority of them women and children. Over 14,000 people remain missing.

