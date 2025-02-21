Trump Claims His Gaza Takeover Plan ‘Really Works,’ Says He Won’t Impose It

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump says his plan to “take over” Gaza is the best solution but insists he won’t impose it, as the US pushes for a ceasefire deal within two weeks.

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that his plan to “take over” Gaza “really works”, but that he would not impose it.

“I’ll tell you the way to do, it is my plan. I think that’s the plan that really works. But I’m not forcing it. I’m just going to sit back and recommend it,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade.

Trump also expressed surprise that Egypt and Jordan did not support his proposal despite receiving billions of dollars in US aid annually.

“We pay Jordan and Egypt billions of dollars a year, and I was a little surprised they’d say that,” he said.

Trump described Gaza as currently uninhabitable, claiming that if given the choice “of living in a nice community”, its residents would leave.

Overlooking Israel’s role as an occupying force, Trump also said that Gaza is “a great location,” adding “I don’t know why Israel ever gave that up. Why did they give it up?”

Two-Week Deadline

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that a US administration team is actively working with Israel to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that Trump remains committed to restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, as he did during his first term.

She added that he seeks to end the war while continuing efforts to eliminate groups that threaten Israel and the United States.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported on Friday that the United States has set a target for Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement within the next two weeks regarding the second phase of the prisoner exchange and ceasefire negotiations.

The report added that despite progress in the talks, Israel still intends to resume military operations and is demanding the release of 22 detainees held by the resistance alive as part of the second phase of the deal.

According to KAN, Steven Witkoff, the US President’s envoy to the Middle East, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the agreement and its next stage.

On Thursday, Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of stalling the start of negotiations for the second phase. Witkoff acknowledged that this phase is more complex but stated that with dedicated efforts, there is a chance for success.

The first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which began on January 19, consists of three stages, each lasting 42 days, with negotiations for the next phase required before the current one concludes.

Despite this framework, Israel has delayed the start of the second-phase talks, which were supposed to begin on February 3. Under the first phase, Tel Aviv is set to return 33 Israeli detainees, both living and deceased.

(PC, AJA)