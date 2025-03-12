Trump Denies Plans to Expel Gazans, Calls Schumer ‘Palestinian’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

During a press conference, Trump dismissed claims of expelling Palestinians and criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During a press conference on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump addressed reporters while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

A journalist questioned whether Martin would address claims that Trump intends to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza.

Before Martin could respond, Trump cut in, rejecting the premise. “Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” he said.

Martin reiterated Ireland’s consistent push for a ceasefire, adding, “We wanted a consolidated peace. And we want the hostages out, I’ve been saying it from day one”.

The Irish prime minister also said that “We share the President’s unrelenting focus on peace and as soon as he came into office, he went to get a ceasefire.”

Earlier in the exchange, Trump criticized Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who had recently spoken out against the detention of pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Trump remarked, “Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore, he’s Palestinian.”

Taking Ownership of Gaza

In a provocative and bizarre proposal that has sparked widespread condemnation in February, US President Donald Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the territory and that the US take “ownership” of the area to redevelop it.

The remarks, made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, have raised alarms among US allies, regional leaders, and human rights advocates, who warn that such a plan would deepen the suffering of Palestinians and destabilize the Middle East.

“I don’t think people should be going back,” Trump said, referring to Gaza. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

He added that the US would redevelop Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” where “the world’s people—including Palestinians—would live.”

However, Trump provided no details on how the US would legally claim ownership of the territory or where the 1.8 million displaced Palestinians would be resettled.

The proposal has been met with sharp criticism from regional powers and US allies.

(PC, Israeli media)