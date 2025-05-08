Trump ‘Disappointed’ with Netanyahu, Excludes Israel from Regional Plans – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tensions escalate between Trump and Netanyahu as the former president moves forward with Middle East plans—excluding Israel—amid the ongoing Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Tensions between former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear to be escalating, according to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

Citing sources with sources close to Trump, the report revealed that Trump “is disappointed” with Netanyahu.

“Relations between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the US president have reached a low point with mutual disappointment on both sides,” according to the report.

While previous reports highlighted Netanyahu’s own discontent with Trump, sources now say the feeling is mutual.

Two senior figures within Trump’s inner circle reportedly told Israel Hayom that Trump “has decided to stop waiting for Israel and instead move forward with Middle East initiatives without Netanyahu.”

Trump reportedly believes Netanyahu is dragging his feet on critical decisions, and that “he president wishes to make decisions he believes will advance American interests, particularly regarding Saudi Arabia and Gulf states.”

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly made it clear that any agreement on normalization with Israel must include an end to the genocidal war in Gaza and a formal Israeli commitment to a future Palestinian state.

Adding to the rift, Trump is said to be “furious” over what he perceives as an Israeli attempt to pressure his former National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, into supporting military action against Iran.

Although Netanyahu has downplayed these reports, claiming only a single conversation with Waltz, Trump “remained unconvinced.”

According to Israel Hayom, the breakdown in relations may explain why Israel was excluded from recent US moves in the region—including the ceasefire announcement with Ansarallah in Yemen.

Even after Trump made the ceasefire public, “Israeli representatives handling relations with the US were unable to obtain information from White House officials about developments for a full 24 hours,” the report noted.

Trump has also excluded Israel from his upcoming regional tour, with no visit to the country currently on the schedule.

On Wednesday evening, Trump also said that “there’s a lot of talk going on about Gaza right now, so you’ll be knowing probably in the next 24 hours.”

The comments were made to reporters in the Oval Office and apparently confirmed a previous note by the State Department, stating that there would like be an announcement related to the resumption of aid into Gaza.

At least 57 Palestinians in Gaza have died from starvation as Israel’s ongoing blockade—now entering its third month—continues to cut off food, water, and essential aid, while bombardment persists across the enclave.

Gaza has been under a complete Israeli blockade since March 2. Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks loaded with vital supplies remain stuck at the border with Egypt, with the queue stretching as far south as the city of Arish—about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the Rafah crossing.

Moreover, the aid blockade has also severely undermined healthcare in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)