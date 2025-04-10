Trump Gives Netanyahu 2–3 Weeks to End Gaza War – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump is reportedly pushing Netanyahu to end the Gaza war within weeks as part of a broader Middle East strategy that includes normalization with Saudi Arabia.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing Israeli sources, that US President Donald Trump is expected to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza soon.

According to the report, American officials recently informed their Israeli counterparts that Trump is “running out of patience”.

While he has granted Israel a bit more time to continue its military campaign, he reportedly expects the war to conclude in the near future, “not for more than two to three weeks”.

The newspaper also stated that families of Israeli captives have been told the Trump administration is working behind the scenes on a new deal aimed at securing their release and bringing the war to an end.

“The sources noted that the Americans are pressing for a hostage deal as part of a broader Middle East move aimed at ending the war in Gaza and, later, normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia,” the report said.

Additionally, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance recently met with a delegation of Israeli captives’ families and affirmed his commitment to securing the release of all prisoners held in Gaza.

In a related development, Gal Hirsch, the Israeli government’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, confirmed that negotiations for a potential exchange are ongoing under tight secrecy. Speaking to Israel Hayom, Hirsch noted that Tel Aviv remains in close coordination with US officials and other mediating parties.

“Despite the apparent deadlock in efforts to return the abducted soldiers, mediation efforts are intensive and ongoing,” Hirsch said.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)