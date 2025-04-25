Trump: Israel Won’t ‘Drag’ US into Iran War, but Would Join if Deal Not Struck

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Asked in an interview with Time Magazine published on Friday whether he was worried the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “drag you into a war,” Trump said, “No.”

US President Donald Trump has said that he would not allow Israel to drag him into a war with Iran but that he would “willingly” join Israel if a deal with Iran over its nuclear program is not struck.

“He may go into a war. But we’re not getting dragged in,” he stated.

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term have been among the most destabilizing in American history. He sat down with TIME at the White House on April 22 for a rare long-form, on-the-record interview about the last three months. Read our story:… pic.twitter.com/FkCTUxCviT — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

Trump, however, added that “You asked if he’d drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

Discussing his first 100 days in office with Time, Trump was also asked about reports that he stopped Israel from attacking Iran’s nuclear sites.

“No, it’s not right. I didn’t stop them. But I didn’t make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack,” he said.

Willing to Meet Iranian Leaders

Trump stated that it was possible “we’ll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.”

Ultimately, however, he was “going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped.”

The US President expressed confidence about such a deal, saying, “I think that we’re going to make a deal with Iran,” and added that he was open to meeting with Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, or Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The two countries began indirect nuclear negotiations in Oman last week, mediated by Muscat. Another round of talks was held in Rome this week and was expected to resume on Saturday.

Abraham Accords

Asked about his first major foreign trip to the Middle East next month, Trump said he was confident about a “Saudi-Israeli normalization deal.”

“I think Saudi Arabia will go into the Abraham Accords,” the US president stated, pointing out that the kingdom had “agreed to invest a trillion dollars” in the American economy.

He described the 2022 US-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw Israel establish ties with some Arab states, as “a tremendous success” but that former US president Joe Biden had “just sat with it.”

Trump said the Abraham Accords would “be full very quickly.”

Biden Blamed for Gaza Deaths

Asked about the deaths of 300 Palestinian children in Gaza since the last ceasefire collapsed, Trump said Biden was to blame.

“I would say that the blame for that is Biden more than anybody else, because I had, as you know, Iran was broke, and he allowed them to become rich,” he stated.

Trump blames Biden for the deaths of children in Gaza In an interview with Time Magazine, Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for the deaths of children in Gaza at the hands of Israel. According to Trump, the reason is that “[Biden] allowed Iran to become rich” after it had been… pic.twitter.com/c0kfuzwzE0 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 25, 2025

Trump claimed Biden “took off all the sanctions” against Iran leading to the country having “developed $300 billion in cash over a four year period.”

He then claimed Iran “started funding terror again, including Hamas.”

“I blame the Biden administration, because they allowed Iran to get back into the game without working a deal,” the president stated.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault on Gaza

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several children from the Abu Taima family were killed overnight in an Israeli airstrike while they slept in their displacement tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. They are now being shrouded for burial. pic.twitter.com/7o3fcGx58m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 25, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)