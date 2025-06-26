Trump Rages at CNN as Intelligence Undermines Iran ‘Obliteration’ Claim

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump demands CNN reporter’s firing after a Pentagon leak debunks his claims of obliterating Iran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has launched a blistering attack on CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand following her investigative report that contradicted the White House’s claims regarding the success of recent American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Bertrand’s report, co-authored with Katie Bo Lillis and Zachary Cohen and based on a leaked Pentagon assessment, revealed that the strikes caused only superficial damage to Iran’s nuclear program—a conclusion that directly undermines Trump’s repeated assertions of “obliteration.”

The preliminary findings, originating from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), indicate that key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sustained limited surface-level damage.

Crucially, the report states that Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium and its core enrichment capabilities remain largely intact. Satellite imagery and analysis by independent experts have reinforced these conclusions.

Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told CNN, “The ceasefire came without either Israel or the United States being able to destroy several key underground nuclear facilities, including near Natanz, Isfahan, and Parchin.”

This assessment starkly contrasts with public statements by the White House and Israeli officials, who have claimed the strikes significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear development.

A senior Israeli official maintained that Iran’s program had been set back “by years,” a claim increasingly challenged by evidence on the ground.

Trump’s Tirade on Truth Social

Enraged by the revelations, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to demand Bertrand’s firing, calling her a “liar” and declaring, “She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out ‘like a dog.’”

He also renewed his attacks on CNN, labeling it a “fake news network.”

CNN responded forcefully, affirming full support for Bertrand and her co-authors.

“CNN stands 100% behind Bertrand’s journalism and specifically her and her colleagues’ reporting,” the network stated.

Veteran anchors Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer defended Bertrand, calling Trump’s accusations “absolutely false” and asserting that the reporting was based on verified intelligence, not conjecture.

Iranian Officials, Experts Weigh In

Iranian officials dismissed the strikes as largely symbolic.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated, “They cannot uproot it,” in reference to the country’s peaceful nuclear program. He reiterated that Iran would continue expanding its nuclear energy capabilities.

CNN’s sources further clarified that while some aboveground infrastructure—like power systems and uranium conversion facilities—was damaged, the centrifuges critical to uranium enrichment survived the assault.

Congressional Backlash

Meanwhile, top Democrat officials in both chambers are pressing the White House for transparency.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) criticized the intelligence cutoff, stating, “This isn’t about national security—it’s about Trump’s insecurity. What is he hiding?”

Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-Virginia) described the situation as “extraordinarily disturbing,” while Rep. Jim Himes (D-Connecticut) emphasized that intelligence law requires the administration to keep Congress “fully and currently informed.”

Representative Andre Carson (D-Indiana) warned against “punitive or partisan restrictions” on oversight, and Democratic aides noted the conspicuous absence of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard from a key Senate Intelligence Committee session.

Gabbard’s exclusion follows previous testimony in which she asserted that Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon, placing her at odds with the administration’s hawkish posture. Trump has since sidelined her publicly.

In an effort to contain the fallout, the White House plans to dispatch four senior officials to brief the Senate: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Pentagon officials will also hold a press conference Thursday to defend the mission’s objectives and outcomes.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)