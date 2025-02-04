By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump and Netanyahu discuss relocating Gazans, with Trump claiming other nations will accept them, sparking criticism over forced displacement and Palestinian rights.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance that resolving the Middle East conflict requires Palestinians to leave Gaza. He claimed that countries other than Jordan and Egypt are willing to take in Gazans, despite previous rejections from both nations.

Trump repeated his assertion that Egypt and Jordan initially refused to host Gazans but would eventually agree. He also alleged that several other countries have expressed willingness to accept Gazan refugees, though he provided no specific details.

“I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza. I think that Gaza has been very unlucky for them. They’ve lived like hell, they’ve lived like you’re living in hell. Gaza is not a place for people to be living. The only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is they have no alternative. What’s the alternative? Go where? If they had an alternative, they’d much rather not go back to Gaza and live in a beautiful alternative that’s safe,” he said.

In a show of strong support for Netanyahu, despite the Israeli leader’s involvement in war crimes and genocide in Gaza, Trump praised him as the right leader for Israel and credited him for doing a good job.

A spokesman for Hamas, Sami Abu Zuhri, responded to Trump’s remarks, saying “we consider it a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.”

“Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass, and what is required is to end the occupation and aggression against our people, not expel them from their land,” he said.

Trump also took the opportunity to boast about his own role in peace efforts, claiming he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize but that the committee would “never give it to me.”

For his part, Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to securing the release of all hostages and achieving Israel’s war objectives, including dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and governance. He expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts in brokering a ceasefire and said he would work toward advancing the second phase of the truce agreement.

Trump’s remarks have drawn widespread criticism, with many viewing his proposal as an attempt to justify the forced displacement of Palestinians. Critics argue that such a plan ignores the root causes of the conflict and undermines Palestinian rights to their homeland.

(The Palestine Chronicle)