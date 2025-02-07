Trump Sanctions ICC over ‘Baseless’ Targeting of ‘Close Ally Israel’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump said the US has “abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants” targeting Netanyahu and Gallant.

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) and accused the world body of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

In the order authorized on Thursday, Trump said the ICC has “without a legitimate basis” asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel.

Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”. The sanctions place financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families… pic.twitter.com/GgrA4ujqqm — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) February 7, 2025

He said the world body “has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.”

The US president said neither country “has ever recognized the ICC’s jurisdiction” and claimed “both nations are thriving democracies with militaries that strictly adhere to the laws of war.”

US Entry Barred for ICC Officials

Trump further noted that the US would impose “tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets.”

It may also include “the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

President Trump has signed sanctions on the ICC. Last May, I asked chief prosecutor Karim Khan about possible retaliation for seeking arrest warrants. “We’re not going to be dissuaded by threats,” he told me then. “We have to fulfil our responsibilities as prosecutors… to… pic.twitter.com/GtCyIk16C6 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) February 6, 2025

He emphasized that any effort by the ICC “to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons,” as defined in section 8(d) of the executive order, “constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to address that threat.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the besieged Gaza Strip. The order compels the ICC’s 124 member states to arrest them should they enter their territory.

Netanyahu Thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump on Friday for imposing sanctions on the ICC.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your bold ICC Executive Order,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Thank you, President Trump, for your bold ICC Executive Order. It will defend America and Israel from the anti-American and antisemetic corrupt court that has no jurisdiction or basis to engage in lawfare against us. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 7, 2025

“IT will defend America and Israel from the anti-American and antisemitic corrupt court that has no jurisdiction or basis to engage in lawfare against us,” he added.

Netanyahu accused the ICC of waging “a ruthless campaign against Israel,” claiming it to be “a trial run for action against America.”

“President Trump’s Executive Order protects the sovereignty of both countries and its brave soldiers,” he stated.

EU Condemnation

The European Council President Antonio Costa as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Trump’s decision.

“Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court’s independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole,” Costa said on X.

Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court’s independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole. https://t.co/zk0lsnB1p0 — António Costa (@eucopresident) February 7, 2025

In an earlier post, Costa said he met with Judge Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court.

He emphasized that the ICC “plays an essential role in delivering justice to the victims of some of the world’s most horrific crimes. Independence and impartiality are crucial characteristics of the Court’s work.”

Costa noted that the EU “remains committed to ending impunity and ensuring accountability for all violations of international law.”

The ICC guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims worldwide. It must be able to freely pursue the fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and the respect of international law. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 7, 2025

Von Der Leyen wrote on X that the ICC “guarantees accountability for international crimes and gives a voice to victims worldwide.”

She said it “must be able to freely pursue the fight against global impunity. Europe will always stand for justice and the respect of international law.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)