Trump Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks ‘Going Very Well’ despite No Breakthrough

Trump continues to press for a ceasefire, even as Israel says Doha negotiations are far from satisfying its demands.

US President Donald Trump said the Gaza ceasefire talks are “going along very well,” despite no progress being made in the latest round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Monday evening. After the meeting, a senior Israeli political official stated that the negotiations in Doha remain far from meeting Israel’s objectives.

Trump has recently increased pressure on both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement, expressing confidence that a deal could be finalized this week.

Meeting at the White House, Trump and Netanyahu also claimed that they are pushing forward with a plan to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip.

“We’re working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say, that they wanted to give the Palestinians a better future,” Netanyahu told reporters ahead of a dinner between the two leaders, adding “I think we’re getting close to finding several countries.”

Netanyahu noted, “If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave.”

Trump also commented, reportedly saying, “We’ve had great cooperation from … surrounding countries, great cooperation from every single one of them. So something good will happen.”

The US president came under fire earlier this year when he proposed the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza in order to “take over” the enclave and develop it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His announcement was widely condemned by world leaders, including Arab governments, as well as rights groups that warned it could contravene international law.

Israel’s ‘Security’ Powers

Netanyahu’s visit to the US takes place as Israeli officials continued indirect negotiations in Qatar for a ceasefire deal.

Asked about the potential for a two-state solution, Netanyahu said he thinks Palestinians “should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers should threaten us. That means that certain powers like overall security will always remain in our hands.”

He continued, “I think we can work out a peace between us and the entire Middle East with President Trump’s leadership and by working together,” adding, “I think we can establish a very, very broad peace that will include all our neighbours.”

Nobel Peace Nomination

At the beginning of the meeting, Netanyahu presented Trump with a letter indicating that he had nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying it was “well deserved, and you should get it.”

In response, Trump said, “Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful. Thank you very much, Bibi.”

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu met with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He was also expected to meet with vice-president JD Vance and other senior officials.

‘Real Guarantees’ – Hamas

A Hamas spokesperson, Jihad Taha, said on Monday there “must be real guarantees from the American administration and mediators for the ceasefire process to take effect.”

Taha said resistance factions “are playing their role in defending our Palestinian people.”

“Resistance isa legitimate right guaranteed by all international laws to defend our occupied and oppressed Paelstinian people,” he stressed.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

