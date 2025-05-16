Trump Says People in Gaza Are Starving, US Will ‘Take Care of It’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has closed Gaza’s border crossings since March 2, halting the flow of all humanitarian aid, including water, food and medical supplies.

On the final day of his Gulf tour, US President Donald Trump said the situation in Gaza will be “taken care of” as Israel continues its genocidal assault and aid blockade on the enclave.

“We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” Trump told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday in Abu Dhabi: "We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving." Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's main crossings, halting the flow of food, medical aid, and other

This blockade has exacerbated an already catastrophic situation, with human rights organizations accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.

Hamas’ Expectations

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said on Thursday that recent understandings with the US include provisions for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed that it had initiated the release of captive Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander earlier this week “to alleviate the suffering of our people by halting the aggression and opening the crossings.”

The movement said it expects, based on understandings reached with the US and conveyed through mediators, that humanitarian aid will begin entering Gaza without delay.

Hamas also emphasized its readiness to pursue a permanent ceasefire and comprehensive negotiations aimed at achieving long-term security and stability.

It warned, however, that failure to implement the agreed steps—particularly the delivery of aid—would jeopardize ongoing mediation efforts.

However, Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza since Alexander’s release on Monday, with more than 200 Palestinians killed and injured in the past two days.

Escalating Airstrikes

At dawn on Friday, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes across northern Gaza. Medical sources told the Anadolu news agency that more than 100 Palestinians were either killed, injured, or remain unaccounted for following what they described as “horrific massacres” targeting civilians.

A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the vicinity of the Indonesian hospital in northern #Gaza.

On Thursday, health officials documented at least 136 Palestinian fatalities across Gaza — including 83 in the south, 37 in the north, 11 in Gaza City, and five in central areas.

WHO Warning

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that malnourished children in Gaza are dying while survivors can now expect a lifetime of dire health problems.

The WHO said that since the aid blockade began more than two months ago, 57 children have reportedly died from the effects of malnutrition, citing Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

“People are trapped in this cycle where a lack of diversified food, malnutrition, and disease fuel each other,” the WHO representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, briefed journalists in Geneva on Tuesday.

Gazans remain at "critical risk of famine", food security experts warn, a full 19 months since war began with Israel and 70 days since deliveries stopped of all aid and commercial supplies.

If the situation persists, nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished over the next 11 months, the organization said.

Dr. Peeperkorn’s comments follow the publication on Monday of a new analysis by the UN-backed food security alert scale known as the IPC, showing that one in five people in Gaza – 500,000 – faces starvation, a UN News report said. At the same time, the entire 2.1 million population of the Strip is subjected to prolonged food shortages.

“This is one of the world’s worst hunger crises, unfolding in real time,” Dr. Peeperkorn said.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed, injured, or remain missing following heavy Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza's residential areas and medical services.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

