Trump Threatens Funding Cut to NYC if Mamdani Doesn’t ‘Do the Right Thing’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A vocal critic of Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza, Mamdani won 44 percent of votes in the race against former governor Andrew Cuomo’s 36 percent in the June 24 Democratic primary.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to cut federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani does not “do the right thing” if he is elected as mayor.

Describing Mamdani as “a pure communist,” in an interview with Fox News, Trump vowed that, “If he does get in, I’m going to be president, and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money.”

He reportedly expanded his threat to any future New York mayor, saying: “Whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially.”

“He’s a radical left lunatic.”@realDonaldTrump reacts to @ZohranKMamdani winning the Democratic mayoral primary in his hometown of New York, calling him a “pure communist” and warning that Mamdani must “do the right thing” — or the liberal city will face consequences. pic.twitter.com/0Sl90eah6w — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2025

More than $100 billion flows to New York City annually from the federal government through various programs, according to the city’s comptroller.

In response to Mamdani’s proposals to resist Trump administration policies, including an immigration crackdown, the US president said he would be “very unsuccessful.”

On Mamdani saying that he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York, Trump dismissed the mayoral candidate as “a radical left lunatic.”

‘Democratic Socialism’

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Mamdani denied being a communist, stating, “No, I am not.”

“I’ve already had to start get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am, ultimately because he wants to distract from what I’m fighting for,” Mamdani said.

“And I’m fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower that he has since betrayed,” he added.

Mamdani pointed out that he calls himself “a democratic socialist,” adding that he was inspired by civil rights activist Martin Luther King, whom he quoted as once saying: “Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.”

He said that as income and equality has declined across the US, “it has increased” in New York City, “an ultimately what we need is a city where every single person can thrive.”

Billionaires’ ‘Right to Exist’

Asked whether he thinks “billionaires have a right to exist,” Mamdani said “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality – and ultimately what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country.”

He added, “And I look forward to work with everyone, including billionaires, to make a city that is fairer for all of them.”

Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June 24 Democratic primary, prompting concern among moderate Democrats. His win means he could become NYC’s first Muslim mayor.

His campaign emphasized a return to working-class politics, with Mamdani stating, “We’re showing that by putting working people first and returning to the roots of the Democratic party, we actually have a path out of this moment where we’re facing authoritarianism in Washington, DC.”

Critic of Israel

A vocal critic of Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza, Mamdani won 44 percent of votes in the race against former governor Andrew Cuomo’s 36 percent in the June 24 Democratic primary.

He co-founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and in 2023 joined a hunger strike outside the White House demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Anadolu)