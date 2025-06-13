Trump Warns Iran as Rubio Denies Role – MAGA Base Slams Israeli Strike

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump faces backlash from his MAGA base over Israel’s strike on Iran, as Washington denies involvement and tensions escalate across the region.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting political pressure after a major Israeli assault on Iranian territory, including the assassination of senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, according to US media.

The American news outlet Politico reported on Friday that the unprecedented escalation has sparked concerns of a broader regional war and exposed deep rifts within Trump’s political base, particularly among his ‘America First’ supporters.

According to the report, Trump now finds himself caught between his campaign promise to end America’s “forever wars” and the fallout from an Israeli military operation over which the White House claims to have had no direct control.

Politico reported that despite repeated public denials, Trump and his senior aides were aware of the potential for such a strike in the days leading up to the attack.

“While administration officials say the US played no part in the offensive, it was unclear as of Thursday night whether the US will be able to actually stay on the sidelines,” the report noted.

The Israeli attack, carried out in the early hours of Friday, targeted dozens of locations across Iran, including nuclear facilities and military compounds.

Among the dead were several high-ranking Iranian officials. While Israel has remained tight-lipped about operational specifics, US-based outlet Axios cited an Israeli official confirming that the strikes were designed to eliminate Iran’s top military minds and strategic capabilities.

Politico cited prominent MAGA-aligned figures as publicly denouncing the Israeli strike and warning that it could irreparably damage Trump’s credibility with his core base.

“Israel has now made a mockery of the United States,” Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti reportedly said.

“President Trump today said he did not want strikes ahead of negotiations scheduled for tomorrow and they did it anyway. Their attack today is deliberate sabotage and a blatant attempt to force us into war. We must resist,” he added.

Later on Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social a warning to Iran, stating that Tehran should agree to a nuclear deal “before there is nothing left,” suggesting in a social media post that subsequent Israeli attacks on the country will be “even more brutal.”

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” Trump wrote.

Trump wrote that Iranian leaders “didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

In contrast to Trump’s threats, Secretary of State Marco Rubio tried to distance the US from the attack, maintaining that Washington was neither involved in nor assisted with the operation.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)