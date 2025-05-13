Trump Welcomed in Saudi Arabia with Ceremony, Set to Attend GCC Summit

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump’s Gulf tour prioritizes strategic alliances, economic cooperation, and regional diplomacy with key Arab states.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, marking the start of his first official foreign tour since taking office in January.

The four-day trip will also include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on securing major agreements amid ongoing regional challenges.

Trump was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with a 21-gun salute and a performance by a military band. The two leaders then proceeded to Al-Yamamah Palace, where the Saudi and US national anthems were played before entering discussions.

At the palace, Trump met with Saudi officials and his accompanying delegation, which includes top US business executives such as Elon Musk. He also held talks with around 40 Saudi leaders representing the economic, political, and security sectors.

During its Monday session, the Saudi Cabinet, chaired by the Crown Prince, welcomed Trump’s visit, expressing optimism that it would further enhance bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Trump has described the visit as “historic,” and White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt noted the importance the president places on strengthening partnerships in the Gulf.

While in Riyadh, Trump is scheduled to attend the Saudi-US Investment Forum, hold bilateral meetings, and sign a series of agreements at the Royal Court. He will also tour the historic Diriyah district and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, concluding the day with a formal dinner hosted by the Crown Prince.

The visit comes at a critical time in the region and includes a planned summit with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Key topics expected on the agenda include regional security, economic cooperation, sustainable development, and the Palestinian issue.

Trump’s delegation includes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, and several influential American business leaders. The Gulf tour is expected to yield major investment announcements, with projections running into the trillions. In January, Saudi Arabia committed $600 billion in investments in the US over four years.

The trip also recalls Trump’s 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia—his first foreign visit as president at the time—when he participated in cultural events and appeared in a now-famous photo alongside Gulf leaders and a glowing orb.

This year’s itinerary signals a renewed focus on the Gulf’s expanding geopolitical and economic influence. Trump is also reportedly considering a stop in Türkiye on Thursday to attend potential talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he ruled out a visit to Israel unless there is progress toward a ceasefire in Gaza, citing Tel Aviv’s ongoing military operations.

