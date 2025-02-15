Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Army Continues West Bank Offensive

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has shot and killed two young Palestinian men in 24 hours amid a devastating offensive in the occupied West Bank.

Adel Bishkar, 19, was shot in the chest by occupation forces in the Askar refugee camp in Nablus on Friday, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Bishkar was transferred to hospital but later died from his wounds.

On Thursday, Issa Riyad Issa Jabali, 28, was shot and killed by the Israeli army forces, in the south of Nablus, WAFA reported.

20,000 Forcibly Displaced

The Israeli military offensive dubbed Operation Iron Wall entered its 26th consecutive day in Jenin on Saturday, resulting in the killing of 25 Palestinians and the injury of dozens, amid the destruction of homes and infrastructure.

According to WAFA, the operation has forced 20,000 residents to flee their homes from the town of Jenin and refugee camp.

At least 470 homes and structures have been either completely or partially destroyed due to continuous shelling and demolitions. Residents were also facing complete and partial cutoffs of water and electricity, along with severe shortages of food and essential supplies, particularly affecting children. Schools and healthcare services have come to a complete halt.

Tulkarm

In Tulkarm city and the nearby refugee camp, Israel’s military operation entered its 20th consecutive day on Saturday, with more reinforcements deployed in the areas, WAFA reported.

In the Nur Shams camp, the raid entered its seventh consecutive day, with at least 11 Palestinians having been killed.

On Friday, the army brought in a convoy of vehicles and four heavy shielded bulldozers in the city and the nearby refugee camps of Tulkarm and Nur Shams.

Israeli patrols were also deployed in the streets and neighborhoods, particularly in the vicinity of Shweika and al-Younes circles in the northern neighborhood, where soldiers stopped vehicles, checked passengers’ ID cards, and inspected their belongings, according to the report.

Properties Damaged

The occupying forces also inflicted extensive damage to properties in the eastern neighborhood of the city, forcing families out at gunpoint, and turning houses into army outposts.

This came as Israeli forces continued to impose a tight army siege on Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, where soldiers opened gunfire at every moving object, WAFA reported.

Israeli army bulldozers also caused considerable destruction to infrastructure in all of the camp’s streets as well as in Nablus Street, including to electricity and water supply networks.

Scores of families have also been forced out of their houses in the camps, with families making their way to accommodation centers on the outskirts of the city and nearby villages.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to seal off the Jabara checkpoint at the southern entrance of the city for the seventh consecutive day, isolating the city from the al-Kafriyyat villages and the rest of the West Bank.

Beita Residents Teargassed

Several Palestinians suffocated from tear gas inhalation on Friday during confrontations that erupted following an Israeli military excursion into the town of Beita, south of Nablus, WAFA reported.

The occupation forces fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at residents.

Beita has been subjected to repeated attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers since the establishment of the illegal settler outpost of Avitar on Palestinian-owned land atop Mount Sbaih, the report noted.

Settler Attacks

At least 15 Palestinians sustained fractures and injuries on Friday in a violent attack by illegal Jewish settlers in the Al-Maniya wilderness east of Bethlehem, according to a report.

Chief of the Al-Maniya village council, Zayed Kawazbeh, told WAFA that a large group of settlers attacked residents in several areas, using clubs, rifle butts and tear gas canisters.

The settlers also set fire to two vehicles, vandalized several others and destroyed solar panels and tents in the area.

On Friday evening, they also attacked Palestinian-owned lands in the northern Jordan Valley, according to a report.

Head of the Al-Maleh Village Council, Mahdi Daraghmeh, said that the illegal settlers fenced off several dunums of Palestinian land in the Wadi Al-Faw area and planted olive trees, in an apparent prelude to taking over the land.

Settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the northern Jordan Valley have intensified in recent weeks, WAFA reported.

Rising Death Toll

The Israeli escalation in the West Bank follows a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in the Gaza Strip on January 19 after more than 15 months of military aggression, which has killed over 60,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 111,000.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, at least 913 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s military escalation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

UNRWA Center Used by Israel

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday that the Israeli army had used a UNRWA Health Center in the southern West Bank as a temporary detention site for Palestinian detainees.

In a statement, UNRWA said Israeli forces “used the UNRWA Arroub Camp Health Centre (near Bethlehem) as a temporary detention site during a search and arrest operation on 12 February.”

The occupation forces “forcibly entered the health center and used it for the detention and interrogation of tens of Palestinian residents rounded up in the camp.”

“This is a new development in the blatant disregard for the inviolability of United Nations facilities,” said UNRWA.

The UN agency emphasized that all UN premises “are inviolable and are protected under international law.”

It also noted that during the ongoing large-scale Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank since January 21 alone, “multiple UNRWA facilities have been damaged or broken into.”

