Two Palestinians Shot and Killed amid Israel’s Ongoing West Bank Offensive

The number of Palestinians killed in Jenin and its refugee camp since the start of the ongoing Israeli military offensive has risen to 36.

Two Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces amid the ongoing military offensive in the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that Yusuf Bakr Zaoul, 17, was shot by Israeli forces near the village of Husan, to the west of Bethlehem, late on Thursday night. His body was seized by the Israeli forces, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

This isn’t Gaza. Zionist forces murdered 17-year-old Palestinian Yusuf Bakr Zaoul in the occupied West Bank village of Husan, near Bethlehem, as violent raids by occupation troops intensify. The teen died from gunshot wounds after being shot by soldiers. pic.twitter.com/x6CKqCaDad — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) April 4, 2025

Abdul Halim Jaafra, the director of ambulance and emergency services at the Palestinian Red Crescent in Bethlehem, confirmed that his team received reports of casualties near Husan but was blocked by Israeli forces from approaching the scene.

He reportedly said the Israeli military forced the Red Crescent crew to leave the area, preventing them from providing medical assistance or getting accurate information about the incident.

Jenin Killing

In the early hours of Friday, a Palestinian man, identified as 42-year-old Hussein Jamil Hardan, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams received Hardan’s body from Israeli forces at the Jalama military checkpoint, located to the north of Jenin. The body was then transferred to Jenin Government Hospital for further procedures.

Hussein Hardan, a 40-year-old Palestinian and a father of five children, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin early this morning, according to local and medical sources. pic.twitter.com/YEmsJkrPeb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 4, 2025

With Hardan’s killing, the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin and its refugee camp since the start of the ongoing Israeli military offensive has risen to 36, according to WAFA. Dozens more have been injured during the same period.

The Israeli assault on Jenin and its camp, dubbed Operational Iron Wal,l has been ongoing for 73 consecutive days. It has been marked by widespread destruction, including the demolition and burning down of homes, as well as the conversion of some properties into military bases, WAFA reported.

Beita Raid

Also on Friday, a young Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid on the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

The director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society Emergency and Ambulance Center in Nablus, Ameed Ahmad, reported that ambulance crews transferred a 32-year-old man to a hospital in Nablus after he was shot in the hand by Israeli forces, WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/tRxVvR51lx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 4, 2025

Israeli forces stormed the eastern neighborhood of Beita, firing barrages of live ammunition and tear gas canisters. Snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of residential homes, the report added.

Israeli occupation forces attacked several Palestinian vehicles on Friday during a raid on the town of Qusra, located south of Nablus, WAFA reported.

The news agency cited witnesses as saying that the Israeli military stormed the town, firing live ammunition and stun grenades, which led to confrontations with local residents.

During the raid, soldiers targeted Palestinian vehicles, smashing the windshields of some cars, the report added.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian citizen in the village of Qira, located to the north of Salfit in the central occupied West Bank, WAFA reported.

The settlers stormed the home of Mohammad Damin Abdu, physically assaulting him before setting his vehicle on fire in front of his house. In addition, the settlers also sprayed racist slogans on the walls of the property, the report noted.

Palestinians confronted the settlers in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, and prevented them from entering agricultural lands. pic.twitter.com/LUZljw9a2I — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 4, 2025

The settlers, living in illegal settlements on land that the international community recognizes as Palestinian territory, frequently engage in attacks against Palestinian civilians, their property, and their land, WAFA reported.

In July last year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

“Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” the 15-judge panel found.

(PC, WAFA)