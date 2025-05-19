Two Shot and Injured as Israeli Army Raids, Settler Attacks Escalate in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal Israeli settlers also stormed several Palestinian properties in the northwestern area of ​​the town of Bruqin, west of Salfit.

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured two Palestinian youth during a raid on the town of Sai’r on Monday as the army escalated its military operation across the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed the town, northeast of Hebron (al-Khalil) from the Ras al-Arouda area and opened fire on the men, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured by Israeli army gunfire this afternoon in the town of Sa’ir, south of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/fxWrN8JdJ6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 19, 2025

A 16-year-old youth, Omar Jaradat, was also detained during the raid.

The army also bulldozed Palestinian lands in the Farsh al-Hawa area of ​​Hebron on Monday.

WAFA reported that Israeli bulldozers razed, reclaimed, and developed Palestinian lands in the Wadi al-Saba’ area, near Farsh al-Hawa, west of Hebron.

Settler Attacks

Elsewhere, illegal Israeli settlers stormed several Palestinian properties in the northwestern area of ​​the town of Bruqin, west of Salfit.

Witnesses told WAFA that settlers attacked the properties and raised Israeli flags in the courtyards of the homes. This forms part of the escalating attacks the town has witnessed in recent days, the report noted.

“Another hell in the West Bank … For the fifth consecutive day, the Israeli army and settlers continue their assault on the towns of Bruqin and Kafr ad-Dik west of Salfit. The towns are under tight siege, with home raids, arrests, and destruction of property. Residents are… pic.twitter.com/5fgFAzc4Id — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 19, 2025

Since Wednesday evening, the army has besieged Bruqin, raiding several homes under the pretext of searching for the perpetrator of a shooting in which an Israeli woman was killed and her husband injured, the Al Jazeera Arabic news site reported.

Israeli forces also continue to raze large tracts of Palestinian lands between the towns of Kafr ad-Dik and Bruqin, amid a heavy deployment of military vehicles among Palestinian homes.

Raids in Tubas, Hebron

In the Tubas Governorate, Israeli occupation forces arrested a young man from the town of Tammoun, southeast of Tubas, as he passed through the Hamra military checkpoint, Al Jazeera reported.

Occupation forces also raided the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank and raided the homes of released prisoners freed in the last prisoner swap with Israel, causing extensive damage to the homes.

Occupation bulldozers carry out land-leveling operations in the Farsh al-Hawa area of ​​Hebron. pic.twitter.com/mUUCXvArl9 — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 19, 2025

The army also raided the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, and raided and searched homes in the Wadi al-Bir area.

A raid was also carried out in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and two children were detained after their homes were raided.

Sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli occupation forces stormed the Church of the Nativity Square in Bethlehem as well. A raid was also conducted in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

Jenin

The Israeli occupation forces continue their assault on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the 119th consecutive day, expanding bulldozing and destruction operations within the camp, while maintaining a complete blockade that prevents entry or access, according to the Media Committee in Jenin Camp.

Apart from widening its assult across Gaza, Israel has also begun expanding its illegal wall in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/AiAfVHSF1V — TRT World (@trtworld) May 19, 2025

According to the latest report from the Media Committee, Israeli forces stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin City and arrested a young man, after raiding his home amid drone surveillance.

Troops were deployed near the Khalid bin Al-Walid Mosque and the Al-Saadi clan hall, while military vehicles spread throughout the city’s streets and marketplaces. In conjunction, occupation soldiers raided a house in the Jabriyat neighborhood near Jenin Camp, and opened heavy live fire inside the camp after forcing residents to evacuate.

Hundreds of Homes Demolished

Nearly 600 homes have been completely demolished in the camp, while the remaining homes have been partially damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

The city of Jenin is witnessing massive destruction to homes, public facilities, and infrastructure—particularly in the eastern neighborhood and the Al-Hadaf area, the report noted.

Israeli occupation forces continue to demolish Palestinian homes in Nour Shams camp, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/8zKxhFaRKQ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 19, 2025

Hundreds of families from the camp, the city, and surrounding areas have been forcibly displaced, with the number of displaced persons now exceeding 22,000.

Since the start of the assault on the city and the camp on January 21, 2025, 43 Palestinians have been killed—including two shot dead by Palestinian Authority security forces—in addition to dozens of injuries and arrests, the Media Committee reported.

Tulkarm

The Israeli occupation forces also continued their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 113th consecutive day, while the Nur Shams camp enters its 100th day.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the deaths of 13 civilians, including a child and two women, one of whom was pregnant.

The occupation forces set up a checkpoint at the gate of Jabara Bridge, south of Tulkarm, and conducted searches of vehicles and citizens in the area. pic.twitter.com/gVs9tGqKgU — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 19, 2025

Dozens of injuries and arrests have also been reported, along with widespread destruction of infrastructure, including homes, shops, and vehicles, which have been subjected to demolition, arson, looting, and theft, according to WAFA.

The military escalation has also displaced more than 4,200 families from the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, comprising over 25,000 residents. More than 400 homes have been completely destroyed, and 2,573 others partially destroyed. The entrances and alleys of the camps have been sealed off with earth mounds, WAFA reported.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)