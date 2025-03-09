By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UK, France, Italy, and Germany have thrown their support behind an Arab League plan aimed at rebuilding Gaza.

The UK, France, Italy and Germany have welcomed the Arab League’s reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip calling it “a realistic path” to improving “the catastrophic living conditions” of the enclave’s population.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcome the Arab initiative of a Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza,” the countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza,” it added.

‘Political and Security Framework’

“Recovery and reconstruction efforts must be based upon a solid political and security framework acceptable to both Israelis and Palestinians, which provides long term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the statement continued.

The foreign ministers also stated that they “explicitly support the central role for the Palestinian Authority” and the implementation of “its reform agenda,” denying Hamas a role in the enclave’s governance.

It stated: “We are clear that Hamas must neither govern Gaza nor be a threat to Israel any more.”

Rejection of Trump’s Plan

On Tuesday, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The plan followed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” Gaza and forcibly relocate the Palestinian population to develop it into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Arab nations along with other countries and organizations such as Human Rights Watch rejected Trump’s proposal as amounting to ethnic cleansing.

Here is an analysis of Egypt’s Gaza proposal by journalist Robert Inlakesh for the Palestine Chronicle.

OIC Endorsement

On Thursday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), comprised of 57 member states, announced its adoption of the Egyptian plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza.

In its final statement following the 20th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the organization emphasized “the absolute rejection and firm opposition to plans aimed at displacing Palestinians, as well as Israeli annexation and settlement measures in the West Bank.”

The statement highlighted that the meeting adopted “the plan presented by the Arab Republic of Egypt for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza,” urging the international community and financial institutions to provide the necessary support for its implementation.

It also stressed that these efforts should align with launching a political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting solution to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for statehood and living in peace and security.

