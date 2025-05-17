UN Accuses Israel of Ethnic Cleansing, EU Countries Demand Action

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN warns that Gaza faces irreversible devastation unless immediate humanitarian access is restored.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs have called for the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that the situation has become “desperate”.

Meanwhile, seven European nations have demanded that Israel lift its blockade on the Strip and end its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population.

Speaking on Friday, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said Israeli attacks and civilian casualties have surged dramatically in recent days, including strikes on hospitals.

He stressed that the intensified military assault is worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis and urged the international community to act immediately to prevent further deaths.

🚨 Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Abu Akar family home west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/3MRp4ilImv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 17, 2025

Türk warned that starvation in Gaza, driven by Israel’s continued siege, is deepening. “We must stop the clock on this madness,” he said.

He dismissed US-backed alternative proposals for aid delivery, emphasizing that the UN already has a credible plan and 160,000 aid units ready to be deployed.

He emphasized that alternative proposals for aid distribution—particularly those backed by the US and Israel—were unnecessary and a waste of time, noting that the UN already has a credible plan and the infrastructure in place to begin immediate delivery.

Türk also pointed to large-scale destruction, mass displacement, and the obstruction of humanitarian access as signs of a deliberate effort to permanently alter Gaza’s demographics—actions he said amount to ethnic cleansing and violate international law.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office (OCHA), said from Geneva that the situation is now so horrific that public pressure on global leaders is essential.

🚨 Israeli strike hits Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital yard in Deir Al-Balah — at least one killed, several injured. Tents of displaced families were damaged in the attack. pic.twitter.com/v3uyUBwC7e — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 17, 2025

EU Countries Demand an End to the Siege

On the same day, the leaders of seven European countries—Spain, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Slovenia, Malta, and Luxembourg—issued a joint statement urging Israel to engage in good-faith negotiations to halt the war and lift its siege on Gaza.

They condemned any plans for forced displacement or demographic engineering in the Strip. “We will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza. More than 50.000 men, women, and children have lost their lives,” the statement read.

The leaders warned that many more could die from starvation in the coming days unless immediate steps are taken, and they called on Israel to halt military operations and reverse its current policies.

“We call upon the government of Israel to immediately reverse its current policy, refrain from further military operations and fully lift the blockade, ensuring safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian aid to be distributed throughout the Gaza Strip by international humanitarian actors and according to humanitarian principles,” the statement read.

🚨🚨🚨#BREAKING🇵🇸#Gaza🇵🇸

Leaders of 7 European countries:

We urge all parties to immediately engage in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza🇵🇸, we will not be silent in front of the humanitarian catastrophe that occurs in front of our eyes in Gaza🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/gQqUvVerPC — SIMPLY_ME😎 (@TOUNESBELALB) May 16, 2025

Hamas Welcomes International Support

In response, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas welcomed the statement, praising the “courageous stance” of the seven European countries and French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the siege.

Hamas also called for a unified Arab position to help stop the war and ensure the urgent entry of humanitarian and medical aid.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to block humanitarian access into Gaza for the 75th consecutive day.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing and injuring more than 173,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. Over 11,000 people remain missing.

(PC, AJA)