UN Experts Urge Israel to Respect Ceasefire, Withdraw from South Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties destroyed within 60 days of the ceasefire that came into effect in November last year, according to the UN experts.

UN experts have called on Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, immediately end housing demolitions, ensure the safety of civilians returning to their homes, and fully withdraw its military from South Lebanon.

“We are gravely concerned about the continuing toll on civilians in Lebanon. Within 60 days of the ceasefire coming into force, at least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties have been destroyed,” the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

Israel must stop killing civilians returning to their homes in South #Lebanon: UN experts urgently call for immediate and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied territories in Lebanon and an end to all ceasefire violations.https://t.co/efuTbpFghS pic.twitter.com/EKH47gcYE3 — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) February 13, 2025

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27, 2024, required Israeli troops to fully withdraw from South Lebanon within 60 days.

However, Israeli forces have remained in the area continuing to target civilians, demolish housing, and destroy crops and infrastructure, with tanks, bulldozers and heavy weaponry, the experts noted.

They pointed out that when the initial deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from Lebanon expired on January 26, Lebanese civilians trying to return to their homes in towns and villages that were still occupied, were met with gunfire from Israeli soldiers. This resulted in 24 persons being killed and 120 injured.

Deadline Extended to Feb 18

Violent confrontations have continued even after a new deadline for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces was set for February 18, 2025, with at least two more civilians killed and 80 injured in just four days, the experts said.

“We are outraged that the killing of civilians and the systematic destruction of housing, agricultural land and other critical infrastructure in South Lebanon has continued during the ceasefire agreement,” they said.

In addition to “the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of unlawful killings as a peremptory norm of international law,” the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement prohibit the killing of displaced persons and the destruction of any property they have left behind, the statement said. The principles also set out the right of displaced persons to voluntarily return to their homes and lands in safety and dignity.

‘Humanitarian Crisis’

“Israel’s military actions have precipitated a humanitarian crisis, prolonged by attacks that prevent durable solutions to displacement. These violations of international human rights and humanitarian law must end immediately,” said the UN experts.

They called on Israel to immediately lift access restrictions imposed on the free movement of Lebanese citizens and allow their return to all villages and towns across South Lebanon.

The experts also expressed their concern about unexploded ordnance, the use of white phosphorus munitions, and the indiscriminate practice of booby-trapping homes.

This, they pointed out, has “rendered entire residential areas and farmlands unsafe for those who wish to return for lengthy periods of time, even after the end of hostilities.”

‘Complete Withdrawal’ Urged

“We urgently call for an immediate and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied territories in Lebanon and for an end to all ceasefire violations,” the experts said.

“It is imperative that international law is respected, civilians are protected from further harm, and displaced persons are allowed to return to their homes and lands and provided with compensation or reparation for property that cannot be recovered,” they added.

Israel destroys several sites in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement requiring Israeli troops to withdraw by January 26 pic.twitter.com/UDJnjRwTLm — TRT World (@trtworld) February 14, 2025

The experts have previously expressed their concerns to Israel about severe violations of international humanitarian and human rights law committed during the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The violations “included civilian casualties and massive destruction of civilian objects, including homes, water and sanitation infrastructure, agricultural lands, cultural heritage sites and places of religious worship.”

This was in addition to “mass forced displacement of civilians, disruptions of access to healthcare and education, loss of livelihoods, and environmental degradation.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)