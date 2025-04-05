UN Extends Francesca Albanese’s Mandate despite Pro-Israel Pushback

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Human Rights Council has backed Francesca Albanese’s reappointment, resisting a coordinated campaign to remove her from her post.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted to extend Francesca Albanese’s mandate as Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories for another three years, despite sustained pressure from pro-Israel governments and advocacy groups, including the United States.

The decision came on Friday, during the final session of the UNHRC’s 58th meeting in Geneva. Albanese will now continue in her role through 2028.

Her reappointment faced strong resistance from several Western states and lobbying organizations critical of her outspoken stance on Israeli policies. Albanese has repeatedly accused Israel of ethnic cleansing and genocide in her reports and public statements, drawing praise from human rights advocates and ire from Israeli officials and their allies.

One of the most vocal campaigns against her has been led by UN Watch, which released a 60-page dossier accusing her of promoting antisemitism and “terrorism” in her capacity as UN Special Rapporteur. The group also launched a petition urging the Council to block her renewal and demanded her immediate dismissal during a recent session.

Other groups—including the World Jewish Congress and the Zionist youth organization Betar—have also taken aim at Albanese. Betar allegedly issued threats against her during a recent visit to London, invoking Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon in 2023.

UK Labour MP David Taylor added to the chorus, accusing Albanese of justifying the October 7 Hamas operation and describing Israel as a “settler-colonial invasion” in comments reported by the Jewish Chronicle, a staunchly pro-Israel outlet.

Despite the pressure, the Human Rights Council reaffirmed its support, signaling a continued commitment to monitoring the situation in the occupied territories.

(PC, TRT)