UN: Over 90,000 Displaced amid Famine and Relentless Israeli Airstrikes

Over 90,000 Palestinians are sheltering in UN facilities as Israel’s ongoing war triggers famine and mass casualties.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that over 90,000 displaced Palestinians are currently sheltering in around 115 facilities across Gaza.

The agency also noted that approximately 420,000 people have been displaced again since the collapse of the recent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that families in Gaza are facing extreme hunger, with many unsure where their next meal will come from, as Israel’s blockade enters its seventh week.

In a statement shared on X, UNRWA said the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate due to relentless bombardment and the ongoing blockade, which is preventing the entry of both humanitarian aid and commercial supplies into the besieged Strip.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have kept Gaza’s crossings closed, blocking food, medicine, and other essential supplies. The closure has sharply worsened living conditions for Palestinians, according to reports from rights groups, international agencies, and local authorities.

A grieving Palestinian father carries the body of his unborn baby—killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza before ever taking a breath. pic.twitter.com/HDQXR3hg7n — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2025

The WFP called on all parties to prioritize civilian needs, ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, and grant immediate access for aid deliveries into Gaza amid what it described as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

In its post, the WFP shared a video showing signs reading “the laboratory is closed until further notice” and “Gaza needs food.”

The first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel ended in early March 2025.

The agreement—brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US backing—had gone into effect on January 19, and was upheld by the Palestinian movement.

However, on March 18, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stalled the beginning of the agreement’s second phase and resumed military operations in Gaza.

Since then, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,827 Palestinians and wounded 4,828 others, the majority of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

