UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Swift Probe into Palestinian Deaths in Israeli Prisons

Edwards said many Palestinian prisoners released under the exchange agreement had been arbitrarily detained and held in extremely harsh conditions.

​​UN Special Rapporteur Alice Jill Edwards has reportedly called for an acceleration of investigations into the many Palestinians who have died while in Israeli custody.

Edwards, the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, was attending the 58th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, where she spoke to the Anadolu news agency.

Commenting that the recent ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza was a positive step, Edwards, however, criticized the treatment of detainees following the October 7, 2023, operation by the Palestinian Resistance.

“The last I heard, there were 10,500 detainees prior to the exchanges,” Edwards was quoted as saying.

“Of course, exchanges are happening, and others are being released as investigations close or when there are no good grounds for holding people,” she added.

Harsh Conditions

Edwards said many Palestinian prisoners released under the exchange agreement had been arbitrarily detained and held in extremely harsh conditions.

She highlighted that some of the released prisoners appeared weak and in poor health, emphasizing the need for independent and impartial investigations into allegations of torture.

While Israel has launched investigations into the mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, Edwards said the desired outcome—ensuring that detainees are treated with dignity—has yet to be achieved.

“There have also been a number of deaths in Israeli custody which are undergoing investigation, I would like to see those procedures expedited,” she stressed.

Need for Impartiality

Edwards highlighted the need for genuine impartiality and independence to address and prevent these acts of torture, adding that these allegations have not been fully subjected to international oversight.

“I would continue to say, the access of the International Committee of the Red Cross both to the hostages and to Palestinian detainees so that they can make their own assessments and hold the government accountable,” she said.

The special rapporteur expressed hope that the ceasefire would continue and that Israel would allow humanitarian aid access, calling it a fundamental human right.

“What we really want to see is peace in this region,” Edwards said.

She also called for an end to torture and mistreatment worldwide, saying “But in particular in this region, torture is a hindrance to peace.”

Numerous human rights groups as well as the UN have documented cases of abuse and torture of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.

(Anadolu, PC)