UN Warns against ‘Forcible Transfer’ of Palestinians from Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Monday, the UN warned that more than 700,000 people have been uprooted since the end of the ceasefire in March amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

The UN human rights office on Tuesday raised concern over reports that Israel is working with other countries, including the US, to potentially facilitate the transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza.

“This raises concerns with regard to forcible transfer,” spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in response to a question during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has met US President Donald Trump at the White House, with the two leaders repeating their controversial proposal to forcibly transfer thousands of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip. 🔗: https://t.co/U7m93Ik1v1 pic.twitter.com/sfaJiaz5yy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 8, 2025

“The concept of voluntary transfers in the context that we’re seeing in Gaza right now – it’s very questionable,” she added.

The UN has previously warned against statements – including US President Donald Trump’s remarks – that suggest the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Over 700,000 Uprooted

“Yesterday, Israeli authorities issued another displacement order for parts of Khan Younis for the second time in two days. Our colleagues estimate that more than 50,000 people are in the area slated for displacement,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a press conference in Geneva.

“Since the end of the ceasefire in March, more than 700,000 human beings have been displaced in Gaza, many have been displaced more than once, and they have no safe place to go,” he stated, with overcrowding “particularly acute”in Al Mawasi and other coastal areas.

Dujarric said according to a recent World Food Programme (WFP) assessment, “nearly one out of every three people has not eaten for days in Gaza, placing more people at risk of starvation.”

He stressed that “in the face of massive and ever-increasing humanitarian needs, the Israeli authorities must open all available crossings, fully facilitate humanitarian access inside Gaza, and protect civilians, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Four Months of No Fuel

Dujarric pointed out that “for the fourth straight month now,” the Israeli authorities have not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza.

He noted that nearly “all of our remaining fuel” has been allocated to life-saving efforts, with service providers such as hospitals rationing supplies, “but this cannot sustain life-saving operations for much longer,” he emphasized.

“The absence of accessible fuel means no ambulances, no electricity for hospitals, and no clean water for anyone. Fuel is a lifeline in Gaza, and Israeli authorities must allow this commodity to enter without any further delay,” the UN spokesman stated.

Fuel is absolutely critical for the production, treatment and distribution of water to Palestinians in #Gaza.

And yet… pic.twitter.com/M84prGFGu9 — James Elder (@1james_elder) June 20, 2025

He also highlighted that “more Palestinians” were “reportedly killed over the weekend while attempting to get food,” adding that hospitals are “overwhelmed” with patients injured while seeking aid.

“We again clearly condemn the killing of all civilians,” he said.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities denied three out of eight humanitarian coordination attempts, Dujarric said, “hindering our teams’ ability to carry out critical operations.”

He reiterated the UN’s call for “immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access” so that aid can reach people across Gaza, including in the north.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

The total death toll from Israeli strikes on the Strip since dawn reached 41, including 24 in the south. pic.twitter.com/kAyp8FkcOy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 8, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)