Under Israeli Siege, Gaza Faces Imminent Health System Collapse

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hospitals in Gaza are days away from complete shutdown amid a worsening humanitarian blockade and relentless Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli occupation continues to prevent international and UN agencies from accessing designated fuel storage sites intended for Gaza’s hospitals, citing their location in so-called “red zones.”

The obstruction threatens to halt critical hospital operations, which depend heavily on fuel-powered generators to keep life-saving equipment running.

Health authorities in Gaza warned that fuel reserves in hospitals will be exhausted within three days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 40 people were killed and 125 others wounded in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli attacks.

As of Sunday, the total number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of Israel’s assault on October 7, 2023, has reached 52,535, with 118,491 more injured.

Since the renewed offensive began on March 18, 2025, alone, 2,436 people have been killed and 6,450 wounded.

Health and Humanitarian Collapse

Hospitals and humanitarian agencies continue to sound the alarm over the worsening crisis in Gaza, where food and medical supplies have reached critically low levels amid the ongoing siege.

The Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah warned on Saturday that over 75% of essential medical supplies are now unavailable and most nutritional and pharmaceutical stocks are depleted.

“The ability to continue providing medical services is now at risk,” hospital officials said, adding that remaining medical stocks could run out within a week.

The World Food Programme (WFP) also confirmed that its food stocks inside Gaza have been completely exhausted.

Though life-saving aid is ready for dispatch, it remains blocked due to the ongoing closure of all border crossings.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)