‘Unimaginable Devastation’ – 92% of Gaza Homes Destroyed by Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNRWA also announced that the death toll of UNRWA staff killed in Gaza has surpassed 300.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip has destroyed 92 percent of Palestinian homes in the enclave, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.

“Families in Gaza face unimaginable devastation. According to the Protection Cluster, 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed, countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” UNRWA said.

pic.twitter.com/eSiNAOESyY — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 19, 2025

The UN agency reiterated its call for the siege to be lifted.

Death Toll of UNRWA Workers

UNRWA’s Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, also on Monday, announced that the death toll of UNRWA staff killed in Gaza has surpassed 300.

“Throughout this war, one of the most dreadful updates I regularly receive is the death toll on UNRWA staff. Today, that death toll has surpassed the gruesome milestone of 300,” Lazzarini stated on X.

— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) May 18, 2025

“The vast majority of staff were killed by the Israeli Army with their children & loved ones: whole families wiped out. Several were killed in the line of duty while serving their communities,” he added.

The UNRWA spokesperson said those killed “were mostly UN health workers & teachers, supporting their communities.”

Impunity and Accountability

“Nothing justifies these killings. Impunity will lead to more killing. Those responsible must be held accountable,” Lazzarini added.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

On Sunday, the Israeli army began a broad ground offensive in the besieged territory.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several displaced Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Hasaynah School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yPSdhnl52m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)