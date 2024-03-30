United on Land Day: Palestinian Resistance Rejects Israeli Aggression, External Interference

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a resolute declaration marking the 48th anniversary of Land Day, Palestinian Resistance and political groups underscored their unwavering commitment to resistance amidst Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Follow-up Committee for the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian Resistance factions and political groups, issued a statement on Saturday reiterating that no decision can be imposed on the Palestinian people or “supersede the Palestinian will”.

“The 48th anniversary of the eternal Land Day comes amidst the ongoing Zionist aggression (…) and during the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood battle, where the Palestinian resistance created a strategic shift in the struggle with the zionist occupation and the forces of global evil,” the groups said in the statement.

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: There is an urgent need to take bold action to prevent famine in Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/pbx8IkiFNT 📹 Thousands of Jordanians take to the streets to demand an end to the war and starvation in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rPGBCbqcWd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 30, 2024

The Committee congratulated “the legendary firmness and steadfastness of our people over more than 100 years” and extended their salute to “our brave and courageous resistance that continues to create miracles, strike the zionist enemy, and resist it everywhere.”

Cessation of Aggression

Central to their stance is the urgent call for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

In the statement, the groups urged Palestinians, along with the broader Arab, Islamic, and global communities, to escalate resistance against the occupying forces and their supporters worldwide.

The factions categorically rejected any “agreement or exchange deal with the occupation except with a comprehensive halt to the aggression, return of the displaced, full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, shelter and reconstruction, breaking the siege, opening the crossings, and delivering aid.”

Amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Palestinians stand united on Land Day, commemorating the sacrifices made for our land and our people. We honor the past, we resist the present, and we strive for a future of justice and liberation.#LandDay #GazaGenocide #FreePalestine" pic.twitter.com/JMYELYFRSw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 30, 2024

Addressing recent proposals regarding the deployment of international or Arab forces in Gaza, the factions dismissed such initiatives as “mere illusion and mirage.”

“Any force entering the Gaza Strip is rejected, unaccepted, it is an occupying force, and we will treat it as such,” the statement read, adding that the Palestinian factions “appreciate the stance of Arab countries that refused participation and cooperation with the occupation leaders’ proposal.”

Palestinian Self-Determination

Moreover, the groups warned against external interference in the national unity and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“Managing the Palestinian reality is a national Palestinian internal affair we will not allow anyone to interfere in, and all attempts to create alternative administrations that circumvent the will of the Palestinian people will die before their birth,” the statement read.

“On Land Day, we affirm that Palestinian blood will remain a living witness to the greatness of the Palestinian land and our just cause and adherence to our rights in it,” the statement also said.

“These sacrifices will be the fuel of victory, freedom, independence, and the establishment of the Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital,” the statement concluded.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)