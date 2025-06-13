‘Unprovoked Military Strikes’ – UN, Governments Slam Israel’s Attack on Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations and various governments have condemned Israel’s large-scale attack on Iran in the early hours of Friday.

Early Friday, the Israeli occupation army confirmed it had launched a large-scale aerial operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

In an official statement, the Israeli military described the operation as a “precise, preemptive strike” aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iranian State TV announced the assassinations of several senior Iranian officials in the Israeli strikes, including IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and two nuclear scientists, Dr. Mohammad Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

Here are some reactions to the attack:

‘Situation Region Can Hardly Afford’ – UN

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, “condemns any military escalation in the Middle East,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

“He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway, the statement added.

Guterres “recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” and “asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford,” the statement noted.

‘Dangerous Escalation’ – Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the attack, calling it “a dangerous escalation aimed at dragging the region into open conflict for the sake of Zionist ambitions.”

Hamas expressed its “full solidarity” with Iran and offered condolences for “the martyrdom of senior figures.”

The movement affirmed that Iran “is being targeted for its support of Palestine and its independent stance, and it calls for unified resistance across the Muslim world.” Hamas emphasized that Israel “is the main enemy of the region and that confronting it is a collective, existential battle.”

‘Cynical Timing’ – Russia

“Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign U.N. member state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The international community must not ignore such acts, which not only jeopardise peace but also undermine security both in the region and globally,” the statement added.

“The timing of these attacks appears to be particularly cynical as they have occurred amidst a session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and just ahead of the next round of indirect talks between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. These actions have drastically undermined the progress of painstaking multilateral diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and seeking solutions to eliminate suspicions and the bias surrounding Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme,” it noted.

‘Flagrant Violation’ – Qatar

Qatar expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the attack, saying it “considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, as well as a clear breach of international law and its established principles.”

A statement from the Foreign Ministry “voices its deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.”

Qatar also reaffirmed its “firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, and reiterates its call for restraint and the avoidance of escalation that could widen the scope of conflict and undermine regional security and stability.”

‘Dangerous and Reckless Escalation’ – Oman

Oman, which is mediating nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, issued “strong condemnation of the brutal military aggression launched by Israel” against Iran.

“Oman considers this action a dangerous and reckless escalation that constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law. It also represents unacceptable and ongoing aggressive behaviour that undermines the foundations of stability in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This attack comes at a highly sensitive time, as international efforts to resume nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States are intensifying. This clearly reveals a deliberate intent to obstruct the diplomatic process and ignite a wider conflict that will have dire consequences for regional and international peace.”

‘Blatant Israeli Aggressions’ – Saudi Arabia

“Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“While the Kingdom condemns these heinous attacks, it affirms that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately halt this aggression.”

‘Setting Entire Region on Fire’ – Türkiye

“As of this morning, Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region, especially Gaza, in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous stage,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X.

“Israel’s attacks on our neighbor Iran are a clear provocation that disregards international law. These attacks, which come at a time when negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are intensifying and international pressure is increasing against inhumane actions targeting Gaza, demonstrate Israel’s rule-breaking mentality,” he stated.

“The Netanyahu administration is trying to drag our region and the entire world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive, and lawless actions. The international community must put an end to Israeli banditry that targets global and regional stability. The attacks of Netanyahu and his massacre network, which are setting our entire region on fire, must be prevented.”

Stability in Middle East ‘Vital’ – UK

“Stability in the Middle East is vital for global security. I’m concerned to see reports of strikes overnight,” said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no one’s interest. This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Lammy’s warning.

“Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy,” he said.

Security of Region Threatened – Jordan

Jordan condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned of the consequences of these escalating violations, which threaten the security and stability of the region and exacerbate tensions.

‘Real Risk of Regional Spillover’ – Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said he was “deeply concerned” by reports of “extensive military airstrikes by Israel on Iran overnight.”

“The Middle East desperately needs peace and stability. Further escalation would bring a very real risk of regional spillover. This would be disastrous for all the peoples of the region,” Harris said in a statement.

“I urge restraint and de-escalation by all involved,” he said. “A negotiated solution is needed to address Iran’s nuclear programme.”

‘Unjustified Attacks’ – Egypt

“We condemn the unjustified Israeli attacks on Iran and affirm that the use of force will not achieve security in Israel. It is necessary to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the Egyptian

Foreign Ministry said.

‘Exercise Restraint’ – France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris was “closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, in close coordination with its partners.”

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could jeopardize regional stability,” he said. “It is essential that all diplomatic avenues be utilized to de-escalate tensions.”

Israel’s ‘Right to Defend’ – Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “informed me by phone this morning about the military actions and their objectives.”

“We have discussed the situation based on the information available to us. The German government has repeatedly expressed its concern about Iran’s advanced nuclear weapons program for many years,” he stated.

“We reaffirm that Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens. We call on both sides to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilize the entire region,” Merz added.

‘From Gaza Genocide to Bombing Iran’ – Spain

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz strongly condemned Israel’s actions, saying: “From the genocide in Gaza to the bombing of Iran: Netanyahu is dragging the world into a military escalation.”

“We call for an urgent de-escalation, respect for international law, immediate sanctions on the Israeli regime, and a multilateral path toward a just and lasting peace for all peoples,” she said.

‘Dangerous’ Situation – EU Officials

“The reports emerging from the Middle East are deeply alarming,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

She stressed that a diplomatic resolution is now more urgent than ever “for the sake of the region’s stability and global security,” adding: “Europe urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate immediately and refrain from retaliation.”

“The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X, adding that she stands ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation.

EU Council President Antonio Costa also voiced concern and urged diplomacy, saying on X: “I’m deeply worried by the latest events in the Middle East. A further dangerous escalation must be avoided, it would destabilise the whole region.”

(PC, Anadolu)