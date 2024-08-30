‘Unwavering Commitment’ – Harris Rejects American Arms Embargo on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In her first interview as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, United States Vice President Kamala Harris firmly rejected on Thursday the idea of an American arms embargo on Israel as it continues its ten-month genocide on Gaza.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris voiced her unshakable support of Israel and its ability to defend itself.

“I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” the vice president told CNN.

Pushed on whether she would back any change from President Joe Biden’s policy regarding military assistance to Israel, Harris replied with a simple “No.”

While acknowledging that “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” in reference to the official number of 40,000 plus victims in Gaza, Harris nevertheless upheld Israel’s right to defend itself.

“I say today, Israel has a right to defend itself. We would, and how it does so matters,” the vice president stated.

The vice president reiterated her country’s position on the urgent need to reach a ceasefire deal.

“We have got to get a deal done. We were in Doha. We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out. I’ve met with the families of the American hostages. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the ceasefire done,” Harris said.

According to the Presidential candidate, a ceasefire deal to end the war “will unlock so much of what must happen next.”

She voiced her commitment to a two-state solution to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“I remain committed since I’ve been on Oct. 8 to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure, and in equal measure, the Palestinians have security and self-determination and dignity,” she stated.

‘Israel’s Right to Defend Itself’

Kamala Harris’s latest declarations conform with earlier statements made on the topic namely her acceptance speech at the Democratic Party Convention (DNC) in which she reaffirmed her support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“I will always defend Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always make sure that Israel has the ability to defend itself,” she said addressing tens of thousands of party members at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 22.

She emphasized, “Let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” highlighting that Israelis should “never again” experience the horror and “unspeakable” attacks of October 7.

Her words resonated with the pro-Palestinian delegates who were denied the opportunity to speak at the DNC, Ilhan Omar slammed the US administration for supporting a ceasefire while continuing to provide weapons to Israel.

Delegates launched a sit-in outside the DNC the night before the DNC ended demanding that a Palestinian-American speaker be allowed to take the stage and address the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We’ve been making a request of the Democratic National Convention for a Palestinian-American to speak from this stage,” Abbas Alawieh, a delegate from Michigan and member of the Uncommitted National Movement said in a video posted on X on August 22, the last day of the convention.

Thousands of protesters had taken to the streets of Chicago, ahead of US President Joe Biden’s farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night wherein he vowed to keep “working around the clock” to end the war in Gaza.

The protest organizers, under the banner ‘March on the DNC 2024”’ said in a statement on its website that “The Coalition to March on the DNC stands in unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian resistance, and we demand an end to the use of US tax dollars to fund Apartheid Israel’s occupation and genocide in Palestine.”

“Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are responsible for the Israeli genocide against Gaza,” the statement added.

In addition to financial support, the statement said, Biden and the US government “have given their unconditional political support to Apartheid Israel’s genocide.”

The US government is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to purchase American weapons and military equipment amidst its ongoing war on Gaza which has already killed more than 40,000 Palestinians.

Several human rights groups and former State Department officials have urged the Biden administration to suspend arms transfers to Israel, citing violations of international law and human rights.

Gaza’s Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

