US Approves $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel amid Ongoing Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Biden administration’s approval of an $8 billion arms deal with Israel comes amidst the ongoing crisis in Gaza, raising concerns over the growing humanitarian disaster and the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Strip.

The Biden administration has approved an $8 billion arms deal with Israel, which includes artillery shells, Hellfire missiles, small-diameter bombs, and 500-pound warheads. This decision comes at a time when Israel’s assault on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

The US State Department announced the approval on Saturday, stating that the sale aims to support Israel’s long-term security by replenishing vital ammunition stocks and enhancing its air defense capabilities.

A State Department official explained that the department has notified Congress of a proposed sale of $8 billion worth of munitions to support Israel’s long-term security by replenishing vital munitions stockpiles and air defense capabilities.

The arms package is said to include ammunition for fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery shells. Israeli news site Walla reported that the US also informed Congress that the deal covers munitions for combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as artillery shells, based on sources familiar with the details.

This deal could mark the last arms package to be approved by the Biden administration, coming at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters have accused the White House of imposing a “quiet weapons ban” on Israel.

US pressure had grown within some Democratic circles to condition US arms sales on Israel’s handling of the Gaza war and its impact on the humanitarian situation in the region. However, President Biden refrained from linking arms supplies to such conditions, underscoring a shift away from potential pressure on Israel in favor of long-term military support.

Axios reported that this deal represents a long-term commitment, with some of the munitions being drawn from existing US stockpiles, while most will be delivered within a year or more.

This deal is part of the United States’ ongoing support for Israel, which has included the provision of thousands of tons of weapons and munitions through air and sea bridges since October 2023.

Despite mounting evidence of Israeli military actions in Gaza that many international observers and human rights groups have characterized as genocide, the US has continued its unwavering military assistance to Israel, refusing to recognize these actions as constituting war crimes or genocide.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in Gaza has led to over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, and the number is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the rubble of destroyed buildings. In addition to the staggering loss of life, more than 108,000 people have been injured.

The situation in Gaza has grown increasingly dire, with reports indicating that many of the casualties are women and children, exacerbating the already severe famine in the region. The conflict has displaced nearly two million people, with the majority forced into the southern areas of Gaza, which are already overcrowded. Access to basic necessities, such as food, water, and medical supplies, remains scarce for the Palestinian population trapped in the cycle of Israeli violence.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJA)