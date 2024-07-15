By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a new $1.3 billion arms sale to Israel.

The US administration is responsible for a “human tragedy” by supplying Israel with “internationally banned” weapons being used in the ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza, the enclave’s Government Media Office has said.

“The American administration, headed by Joe Biden, has caused a great human tragedy and severe and profound damage to our Palestinian people through its involvement in the crime of genocide and its supply of internationally prohibited weapons to the occupation,” the Office said in a statement on Monday.

This, it said, has led to the killing of more than 38,500 martyrs and more than 88,800 wounded and injured, “as the occupation used them to commit thousands of horrific massacres against civilians and displaced people, and most of the victims are children and women.”

Since the start of its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, Washington has provided Tel Aviv with support across military, intelligence, and diplomatic levels.

The US is also set to supply Israel with weapons worth billions of dollars in the coming months.

Call to Global Community

The Biden administration has granted the Israeli military “all types of prohibited weapons, including missiles and bombs weighing (2000) pounds of explosives without any control or accountability,” the statement said. “Among the weapons that the American administration granted to the Israeli occupation are bunker-busting bombs of three types, as well as American GBU-28 bombs, GPS-guided bombs intended to destroy infrastructure, internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, dumb or unguided bombs, and JDAM smart bombs.”

The Office called on “all countries of the world that respect themselves and respect (the) international law community to condemn the brutal American behavior towards the Palestinian people and (for) providing all means to kill them with American missiles and bombs.”

It also urged the international community, including the courts, to take “a moral and declared position” towards the US administration and the “serious violations” it is committing by arming Israel.

“Allowing the American administration to violate international law in this terrible way and supply the occupation with these internationally prohibited weapons has serious repercussions on the level of humanity and on the level of global security and peace,” the Office stressed.

On April 20, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is preparing a new $1.3 billion arms sale to Israel, citing unnamed US officials, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The paper also noted that this deal would be one of the largest military support packages the US has provided to Israel since October 7.

It pointed out that this latest deal is separate from the $26 billion support package for Israel currently under consideration by the US Congress.

Ongoing Attacks

On Sunday the Israeli army carried out a new massacre against displaced people at a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing 13 Palestinians and injuring at least 70.

The attack followed two horrific incidents in Khan Yunis and Al-Shati refugee camps west of Gaza City the previous day, which caused hundreds of casualties.

The death toll from the Al-Shati Camp prayer hall massacre west of Gaza City has risen to 22, with dozens injured.

The Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis has resulted in 90 deaths, half of whom were women and children, and approximately 300 injured.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)